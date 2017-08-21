Eindhoven, Holland: On Sunday, Dar Hockey Academy played Oranje-Rood at latter's ground. Oranje-Rood is one of the leading clubs of Holland with no less than eight synthetic turfs on its premises. The club is always studded with star players, from Holland as well as other countries. In 2016-17, they were runner up at the Euro Hockey League, equivalent to soccer's Champions League.





Against the Dar HA, Oranje-Rood outfit included four players who have appeared for the Netherlands national team with three other boasting age group selection for the country.



This is Dar Hockey Academy's fifth tour of Holland and they have played more than 40 matches in this country. On paper, this was their toughest opposition.



Dar HA began well and had an abortive penalty corner in the sixth minute. However, Oranje-Rood were on the top for the rest of the first quarter. They repeatedly entered the opposition's circle and were twice successful.



It seemed Dar HA would be swept away but the Pakistani colts were far more competitive in the latter three quarters.



Though, the overall superiority of the hosts was very much visible but the Dar HA fought well throughout and always looked to be coming back into the game. The match ended 5-3 in favour of Oranje-Rood. Nevertheless, the Dar HA left the arena with a lot of credit. They lacked only in experience against one of world's top hockey clubs.



It was their first defeat of the tour after three straight victories.



Oranje-Rood: 5, Dar Hockey Academy: 3

SCORERS:

Oranje-Rood: Van der Horst 2, Rijkers, Galema & Van der Schoot

Dar Academy: Mohammad Usman 2 & Wasim Akram



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com