For their third match of the Holland tour, Pakistan's Dar Hockey Academy travelled to Boxtel to face MEP.



A large number of Pakistani expats turned up including Pakistan's former hockey great Saeed Khan (World Cup winner 1978 & 1982 and coach of the 1994 World Cup winning team). Saeed had traveled from Paris to watch the match.



The first five minutes, it was all MEP. Their first team forced no less than four penalty corners. For a while, it seemed de ja vu; on their last tour in 2015, MEP had downed Dar HA 4-0.



But the youngsters displayed remarkable composure. The defence managed to ride out the storm. For the rest of the first half, Dar HA held sway over the opponents through superb anticipation and neat interlinked play. Numerous chances were created including a couple of sitters but it was scoreless after 30 minutes.



Third quarter was more or less evenly played. Both teams had opportunities. MEP had two more PCs including a controversial one. Dar HA again wasted open play chances; the theme of the day.



Dar HA had their only PC of the match in the first minute of last quarter and they cashed in on it via a two touch indirect drill, tiny M.Usman was the scorer.



The last quarter saw a fierce contest. MEP tried desperately to equalise. They even had a penalty stroke but the Dar HA net minder Awais made a superb save diving to his right. Some umpiring decisions angered the Pakistani colts and two were shown yellow cards. So Dar HA had to play a crucial period towards the end of the match with nine boys. However, they managed to come out without any damage and even had more scoring opportunities.



It ended 1-0 for the Dar HA. A deserving win on the run of play. Importantly, the match provided learning to the budding players in many ways.

Tour Record: 3 Matches: 3 Wins



