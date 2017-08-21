

The Thai hockey Indoor-Hockey team training at MiTEC during the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 at Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC). Kuala Lumpur. With them is their coach Esfandyar Safaei.



ESFANDYUR Safaei may not be a name that many in the hockey circle are familiar with.





But the affable Iranian has an impeccable credential, having taken his country to the pinnacle of Asian indoor hockey.



Iran have been Asian champions seven consecutive times (2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017).



No wonder Thailand have hired him for their women’s team, who are seeking to deny Malaysia the gold at the SEA Games.



Indoor hockey is making its debut in the Games.



Malaysia played against Thailand at the Asia Cup in Doha, Qatar, in March and won 2-1.



Now, both are tipped to meet in the Games final.



Esfandyur is quick to point out that there is no short cut to success, saying the three months he had spent in Thailand was not enough to make them champions.



But then again, the sport is new in the SEA Games. So anything can happen.



“I can assure you that this Thai team are better than the one who played in the Asia Cup.



“Whether they are champion material or not is another thing,” said Esfandyur, who revealed that it took him a long time to mould the Iranian team into Asian champions.



He has also led Iran to two indoor hockey World Cup tournaments, including to fourth place in Leipzig, Germany, in 2014.



He will again lead Iran to the next World Cup in Berlin next year.



“Of course I want to do well there (in Berlin) and take the team into the last four again.



“For now, my focus is on the SEA Games. I hope that the Thai girls will achieve a breakthrough and win the gold. It is not impossible,” said Esfandyur.



Thailand will start their campaign against the Philippines at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC) in Kuala Lumpur today.



The Star of Malaysia