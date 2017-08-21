

Photo Credit: World Sports Pics



As Irelands most capped goalkeeper Davy Harte approaches the historic landmark of 200 caps at the European Championships we felt it would be interesting to delve into the Irish hockey statistics archives for Irish goalkeepers.





The Ireland mens international records and caps database has been overhauled over the last year and there has been significant research by Drew Francey from Antrim hockey club and database development work undertaken behind the scenes to take our historical records to another level.



Whilst our Irish records and database were very comprehensive in terms of players caps, match records dating back to 1895 to present day, 930 matches and 530 players we did not have a full record (pre 2001) of who scored all of Irelands 2,035 goals, who captained every match and who was the goalkeeper in every match. The records are complete from 2001 when I took over unofficial duties as Ireland mens hockey record keeper and statistician the previous 106 years we had less than complete records.



However, due to fantastic research by Drew Francey who researched through the archives to get all match sheets from 1895 to 2000 and the 521 matches which together with the 409 match sheets we already had in the database now gave us full coverage of every match, every goal scorer for all of Irelands 930 matches over the 122 years we have played international hockey.



We have now re-developed the International records database integrating in Drew’s team sheets and now have the 13,000 Irish appearances from the first eleven Irish men who played in Rhyl in 1895 right through to match number 930 in Joburg when the current squad qualified for the 2018 World Cup.



As some of you will be aware our current Irish number 1 goalkeeper David Harte is approaching an amazing milestone of 200 caps and I have spent time analysing some of our statistics on the Irish goalkeepers from Palmerstown’s TM Walsh who kept the first Irish clean sheet in Rhyl on 26th January 1895 in what was the first ever international hockey match when Ireland defeated Wales 3-0 with goals from TE Beckett of King Hospital and A. Carrol from the Dundrum club. As would have been normal in many Irish sporting teams around the late 19th century Dublin clubs would have provided or been afforded most of the selections and the eleven men all hailed from only 4 Dublin clubs in Kings Hospital ,Palmerstown, Dundrum and Trinity College.



Whilst international records in all sports over time have been re-written in modern eras and hockey is no different. Many more matches per year, different rules, surfaces, match times and even players choosing different countries to represent international records are difficult to compare over generations. However, we have tried to provide an interesting insight into some Irish hockey statistics very focussed on our last line of defence the “Goalkeepers Union”. It is meant to be a light-hearted vista into comparing some greats of yesteryear such as Harry Cahill, Alvin Carson to modern day equivalents like Davy Harte.



Whilst in the early days of Irish hockey goalkeeprs were entrusted with captaincy responsibilities with the aforementioned TM Walsh captaining in the second ever match in March 1895 against England, EPC Holmes from the Cliftonvile club captained Ireland from between the sticks in 1908 and EM Dillon of Queens University in the 1920s. However, it was nearly 80 years later until another goalkeeper was selected to captain the national side when Pembroke and Irish stalwart Nigel “Nidge” Henderson took over the Irish captaincy in 2001. He captained Ireland 32 times in his 9 year career that spanned many more years given the limited match opportunities in the late 1990s compared to the modern day. Nidge held the Irish record as the goalkeeper captaincies until it was surpassed by Davy in July 2016 when he captained Ireland against the Netherlands in his native Cork.



Whilst the game of hockey has changed massively in the past 122 years it is interesting to look at the statistics which show less of a radical change in the game in terms of goals scored and conceded.







The average goals scored compared to the goals conceded is usually a good indicator of the relative success of a country. As can be seen in the graph Ireland achieved good success up to the second world war albeit the vast majority of these matches were against the home nations. The period of 1945 through to 2000 including the advent of astroturf in the early 1980s Ireland kept parity against the nations they played. However, from 2000 onwards Ireland started an upward curve which has in a small part laid foundations for our Olympic and now World Cup qualification success.



What is interesting to note is the average Irish goal conceded has not varied greatly from 1.7 pre 1940 to 1.8 in the modern day, goal scored has changed and the early days are higher thanks to some high scoring victories against our celtic cousins whereas the modern day higher goals scored is probably reflection of the changing game with more goal scored. It should be noted the above analysis is predicated on the consistency of opposition through the decades which is not always the case as certain decades Ireland’s opposition did vary.



Ireland’s goalkeepers



In total Ireland have used 55 goalkeepers over the 930 matches since 1895 from TM Walsh in the first ever international hockey match in 1895 to Jamie Carr who was Irish goalkeeper number 55 when he made his debut in 2015. Only five goalkeepers have played more than 50 caps for Ireland and only Davy Harte Irish goalkeeper Number 50 who made his debut in August 2006 has played over 100 games between the sticks. In fact at the age of 18 & 5 months he is one of the youngest players to make their international debut at the age of 18 in goals or outfield.



Post second world war the Irish goalkeeper records are dominated by three keepers Harry Cahill (74 caps over 21 years), Alvin Carson (92 caps over 16 years) and Davy Harte (198 caps over 12 years), between them have played 364 of Ireland’s 814 post war matches and spanning 49 years of international hockey over the last 70 years.







Harry Cahill’s 21 years is the longest serving Irish goalkeeper and during that period he played 80% of Irelands matches, Alvin Carson who took over from Cahill played 16 years for his 92 caps and played in 60% of matches throughout the 1970s and to early 1980s. Davy Harte’s 198 caps were played over 12 years during which he has played 70% of Irish matches.



Ireland cleansheets



The goalkeepers dream being a clean sheet has been achieved 209 times in Irelands 930 matches, with Alvin Carson achieving Irelands 100th clean sheet when Ireland drew with Poland 0-0 in Dublin 1981. Irelands 200th cleansheet was Davy Harte’s v Italy in San Diego 2015 which was Davy’s 26th clean sheet.



Harte surpassed Alvin Carson’s record of 31 Irish clean sheets when he and his teamsheets shut out South Africa in the recent World Hockey league and then by defeating New Zealand 1-0 he extended his clean sheets to an Irish record of 33. Obviously, this needs to be contextualised given he has played 198 matches compared to Carson’s 92 and shows Harte having a cleansheet percentage of 17% versus Carson’s 34% and Cahill’s 35%. Of goalkeepers with 5 or more cleansheets J. Carroll from Banbridge and Belfast YMCA has the most impressive cleansheet % of 60% with 9 clean sheets in his 15 caps in the 1940s.



Two goalkeepers played a solitary match for Ireland keeping a cleansheet without ever playing again from C. Gardiner (Royal Air Force in 1922) to more modern times in Anthony “Wishous” O’Neill who kept a cleansheet in Irelands 2-0 win over Scotland in Dublin 1987 but did not play again as Philip Shier resumed goalkeeping duties.







Of course total cleansheets can be distorted by the quality of opposition, same could be said of the total goals scored. When analysing cleansheets against Tier 1 or Tier 2 world sides (World Top 12) it shows Harry Cahill kept 7 clean sheets closely with Davy Harte with 8.5 (ie one clean sheet he shared with another GK). Only on three times in irish history have Ireland kept three consecutive clean sheets (1938 – J. Carroll, 1939 – J. Carrol, 2002 – Nigel Henderson & Wes Bateman). The Henderson’s (Nigel & Charlie) & Bateman’s (Ivan & Wes) are the only brothers to play in goals for Ireland in the 122 years of international hockey.







Analysing goalkeeper stats



Assessing Irish goalkeepers in terms of goals conceded when they were playing compared to goals conceded when they were not playing over the same period shows some interesting comparisons. Harry Cahill’s average of only 1.1 goals conceded stands out and he, Carson and Harte both have positive differentials (ie Ireland concede less goals when they play compared to when they don’t). This is particularly impressive for Davy given over the past decade he plays all of Ireland big games against the very top international sides and major tournaments.







Obviously there are many factors involved when analysing goals conceded and clean sheets only one of these is the goal keeper, however, similar to goals scored each goal usually involves many team mates contributing.



Irish teams have had a long tradition of fine goalkeepers and it is an impossible task to compare goalkeepers over different eras. Harry Cahill can quite rightly be regarded as a great however, due to the limited opposition for Ireland he did not play for Ireland against the top sides in the world. We don’t have details of Cahill’s records playing for GB and this is a data gap in our cap records that would complement our fantastic database. Alvin Carson who made his debut towards the end of Cahill’s career and established himself as Ireland’s number 1 for a considerable time. In terms of the modern era and exposure against the world’s elite including European A divisions and Olympics it has allowed Davy Harte to stand above all Irish goalkeepers. Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world hockey for a decade his stats and performances along with the overall team performances ensured qualification for the Olympics in Rio and now recently next years world cup for the first time in 26 years. As he reaches his 200th cap it is a tremendous achievement and one that he can be truly proud of when he looks back at his career.



Requests for information



Our international caps database is still a work in progress and there are several data gaps that we would be keen to close and we have detailed some of these below. If you have information that you could submit or assist in the research it would be much appreciated:



Date of Births for all Irish international players who played pre 2001



Irish players who played for GB (whilst still Irish internationals ie pre 1991)



Irish indoor international records



Data input & research assistance in researching & developing a similar database for the Ireland womens records



Anyone who has information or is willing to assist please contact Joan Morgan (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) 01-716 3265 in the Hockey Ireland offices or Steven Hiles (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )



Acknowledgements



The development of the database could not have been developed without the research of the international teamsheets (1895 to 2000) by Antrim hockey club stalwart Drew Francey.



Many club members who have requested information from the caps database over the years and assisted in improving the accuracy of some of the information particularly around clubs that players played for during the period they represented Ireland.

Footnote

Steven Hiles has been involved in Irish hockey since 1998 as manager of the Ireland under 21 squad and then spending 8 years as manager of the senior mens team until 2008. During this time he developed the senior mens international caps records into a comprehensive database and still maintains this on behalf of Ireland hockey.



Irish International Hockey Records Database

Irish Goalkeeping records (1895 to 2017) by Stephen Hiles



Irish Hockey Association media release