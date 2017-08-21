



Sean Murray’s glorious 48th minute touch earned Ireland a first ever result against Germany in a world ranking competition as they tied 1-1 in their opening European Championships tie in Amsterdam.





He latched onto Matthew Nelson’s reverse-stick cross at the back post, cancelling out Lukas Windfeder’s first half drag-flick, much to the delight of 7,500 mainly Dutch fans keen to see a German downfall.



Indeed, it might have been even better for the Green Machine but for the brilliance of Tobias Walter who denied a Shane O’Donoghue drag-flick in the closing 10 minutes as well as a pair of Alan Sothern first half efforts.



As so often the case, there was a fraught final minute with Germany twice going for video reviews for penalty corners in the last six seconds. David Harte kept out the first set pieces that ensured while a second was somehow blocked by Paul Gleghorne’s ridiculous bravery – the video came back inconclusive as to whether it was fair means or foul – to signal the end of the tie.



Coach Craig Fulton praised the defender for going where few would dare, saying “he’s made a career on that”.



“He puts his head in places where others wouldn’t even put their oldest stick,” Conor Harte added. “That’s why we love him and it’s what he brings to the team. It’s unconditional and phenomenal and saved us a point.”



“We had most of the ball which is unusual; we are normally the guys doing all the chasing with our backs to the wall,” Harte added. “Like we always do, we make it exciting and people on their edge of the seats in the last 20 seconds to go. A draw was probably a fair result but we probably could have snuck the win.”



As for their breakthrough against Germany, something they achieved despite making six changes from the panel that earned World Cup qualification earlier this summer, Harte added: “We’re delighted to make another little piece of history.



“We keep chipping away and chipping away, defying the odds with this team. For guys who couldn’t be here, this is who it is for.



“It’s a tight-knit squad of 30-plus. We are at a stage where everyone is open about what they want to achieve, how they want to achieve it. Everyone is giving ourselves to a team and it just gels.”



Daragh Walsh was making his tournament debut, a memorable one to come in to: “It was some experience, coming on in the first half. It’s always going to be special, a Europeans in Holland. I am delighted to be here and playing a part for the team.



“As a team, we were very good. We had a good game plan and stuck to it; for me, I am just doing every little I can.”



Fulton added it is important to bring the momentum into Monday’s date with Poland. Nonetheless, he was pleased to reflect on a result against the Olympic bronze medalists, especially having made six changes to the panel that earned World Cup qualification last month.



“There’s a lot of competition to get into this team and they know they have to be on the money. We are definitely making up the gap [to the world’s top six]. We could have won that game in the last 15 minutes but also could have lost it on the hooter!”



Elsewhere in the group, England beat Poland 6-0 with two goals each from Sam Ward and Mark Gleghorne. Ireland meet Poland at 1.45pm on Monday while England play Germany at 4pm.



Rabo EuroHockey Championships

Pool B: Germany 1 (L Windfeder)

Ireland 1 (S Murray)



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, A Sothern, N Glassey, K Shimmins, S O’Donoghue, M Bell, M Robson, P Gleghorne, C Harte, S Loughrey

Subs: J Bell, M Nelson, S Murray, B Walker, D Walsh, L Cole, M Ingram



Germany: T Walter, M Muller, M Grambusch, L Windfeder, M Haner, N Wellen, M Trompertz, T Hauke, C Ruhr, M Miltkau, B Furk

Subs: M Kapaun, J Meyer, C Staib, D Linnekogel, M Zwicker, A Boeckel, M Appel



Umpires: J van’t Hek (NED), J Mejzlik (CZE)



The Hook