



Graham Shaw was left frustrated as his Irish women’s side could not break down a stubborn Scotland defence, leading to an ultimately deflating scoreless draw in their second European Championships pool game.





It means only a win over Germany on Tuesday and a favour from elsewhere will keep the semi-final shot alive or else the relegation pool looms once again.



“We were very dominant,” Shaw said of the tie. “The amount of circle penetrations, the opportunities we created, we had enough attacks.



“To win games, we have to put the ball in the goal and we lacked a bit of quality and composure in the final third. It just wasn’t enough. Maybe the ball didn’t fall our way at times and their keeper made one or two good saves.



“We are not happy with that result. Scotland may be happy but we aren’t. We had enough counter-attacks to put them away early and then maybe we got a bit anxious in the final quarter.”



He will look back most painfully on Deirdre Duke’s effort in the fourth minute, one which skipped inches wide off goalkeeper Amy Gibson’s foot after an excellent steal on halfway.



Similarly, the rub of the green did not fall their way at the death when a corner fell to Hannah Matthews who lifted the ball over Gibson but came too sharply for Katie Mullan to relocate her stick at the right post with the goal vacant.



In between, five penalty corners went awry while numerous turnovers forced by Duke and Anna O’Flanagan were not transformed into a tangible return.



The chances that did come would not fall while Scotland left the field with smiles all around, getting a draw despite ending with no shots of note over the hour. It followed a low-key 4-1 loss to Olympic gold medalists England on Saturday in the opening tie.



Midfielder Nicci Daly said the two performances were not indicative of an otherwise fruitful summer to date.



“We are disappointed because we feel like we’ve come a long way in 2017, showcasing what we are about in the last few months.



“We have been playing and matching teams at a higher level, drawing and beating Germany in the last month so we can definitely do it on Tuesday.”



Germany’s 1-0 win over England means a very unlikely sequence of events need to go their way if they are to make the semi-finals. It would require a win over the Germans and then the Scots to defeat England but by less than Ireland’s win.



As such, the relegation pool looks more likely, carrying the one point from this draw into that phase.



“If we are in the five to eight playoffs, then this result will have a big say on what happens. We will look at the video and try and improve.”



Rabo EuroHockey Championships

Pool B:

Ireland 0

Scotland 0



Ireland: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, R Upton, C Watkins, N Daly, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke

Subs: E Beatty, G Pinder, S Loughran, H Matthews, A Meeke, C Cassin



Scotland: A Gibson, B Ward, A Costello, K Robertson, S Robertson, K Cuthbert, S Jamieson, M Brown, K Holmes, F Burnet, R Condie

Subs: M Drummond, C Watson, N Lloyd, R Collins, A Howie, N Cochrane, A Brodie



Umpires: A Unka (NZL), K Alves (FRA)



