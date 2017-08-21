

Photo credit: World Sports Pics



The first half was a somewhat scrappy affair as Ireland grew into the game with real chances limited by a dogged Scottish defence. Ireland bossed possession for periods and were content to pass around the backline waiting for the gaps to appear but the final touch in the circle just evaded the Green Army. Deirdre Duke, Gillian Pinder and Anna O’Flanagan all caused the Scottish some trouble but a few deflections wide and one charging save by Amy Gibson were the extent of the chances in the opening 30 minutes. Grace O’Flanagan had little to do in the Irish goal but had to be alert to a Scottish break into the circle and got down smartly to intercept with her stick. Anna O’Flanagan won her side the only penalty corner of the half from a determined run along the baseline but the routine wasn’t executed as planned and the chance went amiss.





The tie didn’t massively transform in the second half though Scotland did enjoy more possession. The chances were few and far between in the third quarter with Roisin Upton’s drag flick charged down by the Scottish first runner and Lena Tice clearing off the line at the other end. The momentum swung with the Irish as they won another PC, this time Shirley McCay’s sweep was sent wide by the post player. The teams exchanged further penalty corners with Yvonne O’Byrne charging down the Scottish shot, while the ball just wouldn’t fall for the Irish as it somehow missed Mullan at the back post, indicative of the day they had.



Commenting after the stalemate, head coach Graham Shaw said “I thought we were dominant when you look at the amount of circle penetrations we had and the opportunities we created but in order to win games you need to put the ball in the goal. At times, we lacked composure but their keeper pulled off some good saves, it just wasn’t enough inside the final third”.



The Green Army back in action on Tuesday (August 22nd) against Germany at 13:45 (Irish time), with the fixture to be shown live on BT Sport.



Rabo Eurohockey Championship



Ireland 0

Scotland 0



Ireland: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, E Tice, R Upton, C Watkins, N Daly, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke



Subs: C Cassin, N Evans, E Beatty, G Pinder, S Loughran, H Matthews, A Meeke



Scotland: B Ward, A Costello, K Robertson, S Robertson, K Cuthbert (Captain), S Jamieson, M Brown, K Holmes, F Burnet, R Condie, A Gibson



Subs: N Cochrane, M Drummond, A Brodie, C Watson, N Lloyd, A Howie, R Collins,



Women:



August 19th- Ireland 1vs4 England 14:45

August 20th- Ireland 0vs0 Scotland 13:15

August 22nd- Ireland vs Germany 14:45

Crossover/classification matches to be played on 24th & 26th



NB. All times listed are local



Irish Hockey Association media release