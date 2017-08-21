

Danson in action v Germany



England were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Germany in their Pool B clash at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.





It was a frustrating match for England who dominated large periods of the contest, but they weren’t able to convert their chances finding Julia Ciupka in top form in the German goal.



Qualification to the semi-finals remains in England’s hands though, a win over Scotland in their final pool game on Tuesday would see them progress.



It was Germany who made the faster start and after five minutes moved into an early lead. Working the ball down the right and into a crowded circle, the ball eventually fell to Cecile Pieper who lifted her effort past Maddie Hinch from close range.



This sprung England into action and their response was strong as they went on to dominate the remainder of the quarter. Firstly Susannah Townsend stormed into the circle and her strike caused a goalmouth scramble that was cleared and moments later Sophie Bray’s cross found Alex Danson but her effort was also stopped by goalkeeper Ciupka.



England maintained this attacking pressure after the first break with Townsend and Danson again going close, but Germany were able to keep them at bay and took their lead into the half time break.



There was to be more frustration in the third quarter for England as Ciupka continued to be at her best again denying Townsend and Danson as well as an effort from Sarah Haycroft.



Germany went close to doubling their lead against the run of play but Hinch produced a spectacular glove save to keep England in touching distance.



The final quarter was a more comfortable one for the Germans who enjoyed more possession of the ball and were able to create some pressure of their own. The best chance though again fell to England but Hollie Webb turned Ellie Rayer’s cross just wide of the far post with a first time effort.



England elected for a kicking back in the final minutes removing Hinch but Germany held firm to take all three points and secure their place at the top of pool B.



The final pool match for England sees them face Scotland on Tuesday at 11.30am UK time, live on BT Sport.



England: Maddie Hinch (GK), Laura Unsworth, Anna Toman, Hollie Webb, Giselle Ansley, Susannah Townsend, Shona McCallin, Hannah Martin, Lily Owsley, Alex Danson (C), Sophie Bray



Subs (Used): Ellie Watton, Emily Defroand, Jo Hunter, Ellie Rayer, Sarah Haycroft, Zoe Shipperley



Subs (Unused): Amy Tennant (GK)



England Hockey Board Media release