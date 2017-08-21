

Ward celebrates against Poland



England started their EuroHockey Championships campaign with a dominant 6-0 win over Poland.





Braces from Mark Gleghorne and Sam Ward alongside strikes from Chris Griffiths and David Condon made for a comfortable victory in Amsterdam as England got their campaign off to a winning start.



The win moves England to the top of Pool B ahead of their clash with Germany tomorrow at 4pm UK time which is live on BT Sport.



Reflecting on the match, head coach Bobby Crutchley said: "We scored some really good goals and there was some good play but it was a little inconsistent. We are now looking forward to improving ahead of our match with Germany tomorrow."



The opening minutes were very open with both sides making dangerous circle penetrations while George Pinner was forced into early work from a Poland penalty corner.



However England soon settled and began to take control, Barry Middleton skilling his way into the circle to win England’s their first penalty corner of the game. Gleghorne stepped up and flew an unstoppable drag-flick into the top right corner put his side ahead.



The rest of the quarter belonged to England who slotted into a strong attacking rhythm. Phil Roper’s strike was saved and Henry Weir flashed a dangerous ball across goal before another Gleghorne drag-flick was well saved before the first break.



It wasn’t long before England deservedly doubled their lead early in the second quarter. Another penalty corner gave Gleghorne the chance once again from the top of the circle and this time he dragged his effort hard into the bottom left corner with aplomb.



England refused to take their foot off the gas and two goals late in the quarter saw them take a 4-0 lead into the half-time break. Firstly Griffiths made a darting run down the wing and his cross was turned in off a Polish stick before Ward made it four with a low drag flick from another penalty corner.



The third quarter saw Poland tighten up in defence against more consistent England pressure. However with the quarter nearing its end Michal Kasprzyk was shown a card and England quickly capitalised on this to make it 5-0 as Condon’s deflection finished off a fine team move.



England had to wait until the closing minutes to further extend their lead in the final quarter, Middleton cutting back allowing Ward to finish from close range and grab his second shortly before the final whistle.



England: George Pinner (GK), Brendan Creed, Liam Sanford, Henry Weir, Michael Hoare, Ian Sloan, Barry Middleton, Phil Roper, Sam Ward, Chris Griffiths, David Condon



Subs (Used): David Goodfield, Adam Dixon, Mark Gleghorne, Harry Martin, David Ames, Ollie Willars



Subs (Unused): Harry Gibson (GK)



England Hockey Board Media release