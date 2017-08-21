

©: World Sport Pics



“He puts his head in places where others wouldn’t even put their oldest stick,” Conor Harte said of Paul Gleghorne’s role in the last second intervention to help Ireland land a draw with Germany at the European Championships.





The Racing Club de Bruxelles man was reacting to his central defensive partner’s last second intervention to keep out a Lukas Windfeder shot, deflecting it away to leave a 1-1 draw.



“That’s why we love him and it’s what he brings to the team. It’s unconditional and phenomenal and saved us a point.”



It followed a thrilling match in which Windfeder had opened the scoring before Sean Murray equalised with 12 minutes to go, getting on the end of Matthew Nelson’s inviting cross.



Ireland also drew many fine saves from Tobias Walter before conceding a corner with six seconds to go to make for some late drama, somewhere Germany often prevail.



“We had most of the ball which is unusual; we are normally the guys doing all the chasing with our backs to the wall,” Harte added. “Like we always do, we make it exciting and people on their edge of the seats in the last 20 seconds to go. A draw was probably a fair result but we probably could have snuck the win.”



It was also the first time Ireland had earned a point against Germany in a world ranking event, adding another notable line to their record, something they achieved despite making six changes from the panel that earned World Cup qualification earlier this summer.



“We’re delighted to make another little piece of history. We keep chipping away and chipping away, defying the odds with this team. For guys who couldn’t be here, this is who it is for.



“It’s a tight-knit squad of 30-plus. We are at a stage where everyone is open about what they want to achieve, how they want to achieve it. Everyone is giving ourselves to a team and it just gels.”



On the flip side, Rot-Weiss Koln’s Mats Grambusch, added from a German perspective: “I thought we had a decent game; defensively, we played really well except for the goal. But we didn’t play well enough up front, didn’t create enough chances and convert the ones we had.



They play England next: “I think they have done really well in the last few weeks, beating Belgium in a test match which is quite an exclamation mark. They are going to be tough, work hard and defend really well so we have to attack better and score some goals!”



Euro Hockey League media release