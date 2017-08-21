

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Wimbledon’s Ian Sloan and the England side he captained were able to enjoy their Sunday morning brunch with three points in the bag at the EuroHockey Championships, beating Poland 6-0 this morning.





They tipped off very early in Amsterdam but Sloan said the early start was no major hindrance. Indeed, the tie was so early that the stadium was not allowed to play high volume music until midday due to local noise regulations, giving the game a different atmosphere.



“When we saw the 9am, we wondered how many people would get out of bed for that?” he said afterwards.



“We train on a daily basis at all times of the morning with no one there so we are fine with it and hopefully there will be a big crowd tomorrow [against Germany]



“It was nice to keep a clean sheet; we probably could have scored a few more goals but were happy with the chances we created.”



Next up for them is that German date, probably the pick of the games in men’s Pool B of the competition.



“We’ve played them a few times this year but not in a tournament and not with these teams. Tomorrow will be a different test but we will be confident against any team in the competition.”



For English coach Bobby Crutchley, meanwhile, there was just one thing on his mind: “We are off and running and we can go and get our breakfast now!”



Euro Hockey League media release