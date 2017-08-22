India and Pakistan have been drawn together in Pool A of the Asia Cup, to be held in Dhaka from October 11-22 and one of the qualifying events for the 2018 World Cup. While India automatically qualifies as host, Malaysia is the only other Asian nation to book a spot courtesy its fourth-place finish at London. As such, thrice champion Pakistan and four-times winner Korea would be desperate to win the title.



For India, though, it would be important to reiterate its superiority in the continent, all the more after the disappointment of London. India will begin its campaign against Japan on October 11 and take on Pakistan in its last pool match on the 15th.



