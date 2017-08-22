Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

India, Pakistan clubbed in Pool A for Asia Cup

Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments

India and Pakistan have been drawn together in Pool A of the Asia Cup, to be held in Dhaka from October 11-22 and one of the qualifying events for the 2018 World Cup. While India automatically qualifies as host, Malaysia is the only other Asian nation to book a spot courtesy its fourth-place finish at London. As such, thrice champion Pakistan and four-times winner Korea would be desperate to win the title.

For India, though, it would be important to reiterate its superiority in the continent, all the more after the disappointment of London. India will begin its campaign against Japan on October 11 and take on Pakistan in its last pool match on the 15th.

Sportstar Live

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.