DHAKA: Pakistan national hockey team has been placed amongst archrivals India, Japan and Bangladesh in Pool A of men’s hockey Asia Cup 2017 that takes place in October this year.





Pakistan will start their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh on October 11, continue against Japan on October 13 and will lock horns with rivals India in the final group game on October 15.



Pakistan, whose hockey has been in turmoil lately with defeats across various competitions leading to the team’s ranking fall to 14, will be looking to salvage lost glory and gain direct qualification to the World Cup 2018 by winning the event.



In Pool B of the competition, Malaysia, South Korea, China and Oman will be battling each other out for a place in the semi-finals.



Since the introduction of the Asia Cup in 1982, Pakistan has won the competition thrice, India two times and the Cup’s most successful team is Korea with four titles to their name.



The Daily Times