

Centre of attention: Malaysia’s Muhammad Najmi Farizal Jazlan (centre) dribbling past the Philippines players during their opening match in the men’s indoor hockey at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC) yesterday.



THE Malaysian men’s indoor hockey team went in expecting a fight from the Philippines.





Instead, it was a walk in the park as Malaysian thrashed the Philippines 16-0 in the opening match at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC) yesterday.



It was the same when they faced Vietnam later in the evening as Malaysia cruised to a 15-0 win.



But national coach Mohd Amin Rahim was not impressed because, for him, it’s the matches against Thailand and Indonesia that matter.



“We were confident of beating the Philippines and Vietnam but our players were still nervous as we’ve never played against them before.



“But once we started scoring, the players became more relaxed and began to play much better,” he said.



Shafiq Yacob was the hero against the Philippines, netting four goals. Skipper Mohd Najib Hassan had a hattrick while Mohd Irwan Nazli and Norshafiq Sumantri chipped in with two goals each.



Mohd Hanip Che Halim, Mohd Najmi Farizal Jazlan, Mohd Ashran Hamsani, Mohd Syed Shafiq Syed Cholan and Mohd Aminol Aideed added one each.



The national women’s team also had an easy time – trouncing the Philippines 19-0.



Qasidah Halimi and Nor Aisyah Yaacob scored four goals each while Eliya Ellias and Nor Aniza Rahmat scored a hattrick each.



Rabiatul Mohamed and Shafiqah Mat Isa netted two each while Noorain Mohamed scored one.



