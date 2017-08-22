

Phil Roper in action v Germany



England were edged out by Germany in a seven-goal thriller during their EuroHockey Championships pool B clash in Amsterdam.





Germany raced into a two-goal lead before strikes from Mark Gleghorne, Phil Roper and Adam Dixon saw England produce a stunning comeback.



However further goals from Lukas Windfeder and Anton Boeckel pulled Germany through to their 4-3 victory meaning England must now beat Ireland in their final pool match on Wednesday to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.



Reflecting on the match, head coach Bobby Crutchley said: "We are disappointed with the start we made and ultimately the result. Defensive lapses cost us but we scored some good goals and there was a definite improvement on the previous game."



Germany immediately had England on the back foot and their captain Mats Grambusch sent them into an early lead with a thunderous strike into the top right corner, giving George Pinner no chance.



The remainder of the quarter was more evenly contested but before the first break Germany extended their lead. Niklas Wellen found space at the top of the circle with a turn and his shot squeezed into the bottom left corner past Pinner’s outstretched foot.



England were back in the game within a minute of the restart in a much improved second quarter performance. Ian Sloan won the ball in midfield before releasing Henry Weir down the left, his cut back broke to an unmarked Gleghorne who slapped hard and high into the net.



The game sparked into life in the third quarter as England came roaring back. Firstly Brendan Creed’s early aerial ball travelled the length of the pitch to release Roper, he let the ball bounce into the area before putting past the on rushing German goalkeeper with a first time effort.



Immediately after England were ahead, from a penalty corner Sam Ward fired at the right post where Dixon deflected high into the goal on his 200th international appearance to spark wild celebrations.



A flurry of German penalty corners ended the quarter, the drama was increased when Germany were awarded a penalty stroke which was then overturned after long deliberations from the TV umpire. However from another penalty corner Windfeder levelled for the Germans on the stroke of the final break.



From the restart Germany pulled ahead through Boeckel as he reacted quickest to a rebound and hammered home on the reverse.



England pressed for an equaliser and in the final minute it looked like they would grab it, but Ward’s reverse stick effort was gloved away by Walter in the German goal to maintain his side’s lead and seal the win.



Unfortunately, Andy Halliday (Team Manager) was unable to travel with the team to the EuroHockey Championships due to a family illness. All the staff and players wish Andy and his family all the very best.



England: George Pinner (GK,C), David Ames, Liam Sanford, Henry Weir, Harry Martin, Mark Gleghorne, Phil Roper, Adam Dixon, Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, David Condon,



Subs (Used): Ollie Willars, Ian Sloan, Michael Hoare, Sam Ward, Barry Middleton, Chris Griffiths



Subs (Unused): Harry Gibson (GK)



England Hockey Board Media release