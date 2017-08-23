The Hague, Holland: For the match against the Dar HA boys at the Hague, the hosts fielded their first men's team including the Dutch national goal keeper Laurens Buure. The side also included five players who have played for the Dutch national age group teams plus an Argentine who appeared for his country at the Junior World Cup last year.





So the under 19 lads of Dar HA were up against it.



But the youngsters didnt appear awed by the opponents. In the well contested first half, both the sides had their chances including penalty corners. A long Klein Zwitserland from outside the Dar HA 23 metre surprisingly went unchecked to unmarked Bus Leinweber who made it 1-0.



Second half was a bit more action packed. Both the net minders were called into action quite a few times. The only goal of this period came via KZ's 4th penalty corner of the day. Pieter Swart's forceful angular flat hit struck the right corner of the board off diving goal keeper Awais's stick.



A good game where the vast experience of the Klein Zwitserland was the decisive factor.



Later, the two teams were dined at the residence of the Pakistani ambassador.



-Klein Zwitserland holds the record of winning the Dutch league for eight consecutive seasons besides winning the European Club championships a couple of times.



Club’s legend Ties Kruise, who played in a record six World Cups, is presently the chairman of HC Klein Zwitserland.



The match was also witnessed by the Pakistani ambassador in the Netherlands, H.E. Ms Iffat Gardezi.



Fieldhockey.com