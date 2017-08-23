Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Our women open campaign with thumping win over Indonesia

Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 39
View Comments

THE Malaysian women’s field hockey team began their SEA Games campaign with an 11-0 thrashing of Indonesia at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



It was the Indonesians’ second match of the tournament, having drawn 1-1 with Singapore on Monday.

Yesterday, though, the Indonesians were at sixes and sevens against the Malaysians.

Norfaiezah Saiuti (12th and 32nd minutes), Nurul Mansur (14th), Norbaini Mohd Hashim (15th), Nuraini Rashid (22nd), Siti Ruhani (26th, 50th), Hanis Onn (29th), Syafiqah Mohd Zain (40th), Norazlin Sumantri (48th) and Fatin Moha-med Shukri (56th) were on target for Malaysia.

Malaysia will meet Singapore in their second match today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian men’s team, ranked 12th in the world, will finally see action when they play Indonesia today.

The other match will see Singapore taking on Myanmar.

On Monday, Singapore beat Indonesia 6-4 while Myanmar caused an upset when they defeated Thailand 4-2.

The preliminary round is played in a round-robin format, with the top two teams meeting in the final.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.