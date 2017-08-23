THE Malaysian women’s field hockey team began their SEA Games campaign with an 11-0 thrashing of Indonesia at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





It was the Indonesians’ second match of the tournament, having drawn 1-1 with Singapore on Monday.



Yesterday, though, the Indonesians were at sixes and sevens against the Malaysians.



Norfaiezah Saiuti (12th and 32nd minutes), Nurul Mansur (14th), Norbaini Mohd Hashim (15th), Nuraini Rashid (22nd), Siti Ruhani (26th, 50th), Hanis Onn (29th), Syafiqah Mohd Zain (40th), Norazlin Sumantri (48th) and Fatin Moha-med Shukri (56th) were on target for Malaysia.



Malaysia will meet Singapore in their second match today.



Meanwhile, the Malaysian men’s team, ranked 12th in the world, will finally see action when they play Indonesia today.



The other match will see Singapore taking on Myanmar.



On Monday, Singapore beat Indonesia 6-4 while Myanmar caused an upset when they defeated Thailand 4-2.



The preliminary round is played in a round-robin format, with the top two teams meeting in the final.



The Star of Malaysia