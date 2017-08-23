

Photo credit: World Sport Pics



The Green Army had a far from ideal start against the Olympic bronze medallists as Nike Lorenz dispatched a drag flick into the bottom corner inside the opening minute. The Germans were nearly in on goal again but Grace O’Flanagan made a vital interception as Charlotte Stapenhorst’s pass looked destined for a tap in at the back post. Deirdre Duke and Anna O’Flanagan were finding ways into the circle but Noelle Rother’s goal remained unchallenged. Super interchange down the right-hand side saw the ball land to Franzisca Hauke in front of goal and her shot took an awkward deflection off Yvonne O’Byrne’s stick, leaving O’Flanagan with no chance. But less than a minute later O’Byrne was on hand to redeem herself as she deflected home Roisin Upton’s PC drag flick. Momentum appeared with the Irish as Chloe Watkins skipped around 3 defenders but her shot was well saved, as was Ali Meeke’s rebound effort just before half time.





Ireland continued to create chances in the third quarter, the pick of the bunch perhaps fell to Katie Mullan who broke free of her marker to find herself in on goal but Rother was quickly off her line to block the reverse strike. Mullan again was the instigator of the next opportunity as she sent the ball across goal but Rother was again out with a big boot to clear the danger. Germany had 2 penalty corners in a row but O’Flanagan made two strong right hand saves. The game got away from the Irish in the blink of an eye as Germany scored three times in the space of 3 minutes. Both Cecile Pieper and Oldhafer found themselves free around the penalty spot and put the game out of reach with strong shots. Shortly after, Stapenhorst’s drag flick crashed against the backboard to make it 5-1.



Commenting after the fixture, head coach Graham Shaw said “I’m not sure the result is a fair reflection of the game. We got back into it at 2-1 and had a few opportunities, but we’re disappointed with the last quarter, we gave away some very soft goals. We need to make sure we retain ‘A’ status and 5th is still a good finish, and that’s our aim now”.



Ireland now move into the 5th-8th place pool with their next match on Thursday (August 24th) against Czech Republic at 11:30am (Irish time), with the fixture to be shown live on BT Sport.



Ireland men’s hockey team face England tomorrow at 1:45pm (Irish time), shown live on BT Sport.



Rabo Eurohockey Championship



Ireland 1 (O’Byrne)

Germany 5 (Lorenz, Hauke, Oldhafer, Pieper, Stapenhorst)



Ireland: G O’Flanagan, Y O’Byrne, K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, E Tice, R Upton, C Watkins, N Daly, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke



Subs: C Cassin, N Evans, E Beatty, G Pinder, S Loughran, H Matthews, A Meeke



Germany: N Lorenz, A Schroder, C Staphenhorst, J Muller-Wieland (Captain), N Rother, J Teschke, F Hauke, M Mavers, N Notman, P.S Oldhafer, H Granitzki



Subs: S Oruz, T Martin Pelegrina, N Heyn, J Ciupka, C Pieper, P Grambusch, C Nobis



Women:



August 19th- Ireland 1vs4 England 14:45

August 20th- Ireland 0vs0 Scotland 13:15

August 22nd- Ireland 5vs1 Germany 14:45

Crossover/classification matches to be played on 24th & 26th



NB. All times listed are local



