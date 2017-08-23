By Rod Gilmour in Amsterdam





England will face hosts Netherlands in the semi-finals. GETTY



ENGLAND, the defending champions, set up a women's semi-final showdown with hosts Holland after beating Scotland 2-0 in a tense battle at the Rabo EuroHockey Championships on Tuesday.





It took a second-half strike from Jo Hunter to give England breathing space in a match they dominated, but could never make safe, until Giselle Ansley's penalty corner strike with 90 seconds left.



Hunter said: "Historically matches have always gone that way against Scotland. It was tough right to the last minute."



Married to England goalkeeper George Pinner, the 26-year is playing her first major Championships here.



She forms a midfield which has stood out this week for outright pace, while Hunter is ready to throw herself into the unknown by playing in front of 10,000 Dutch on Thursday evening.



"Playing Holland in a semi-final, you can't get much better than that," she added. "The girls have a wealth of experience and it does filter through to us.



"Half the team won the gold medal in Rio, half the team are Euro champions, then you have the likes of me and others where it's a first experience. We still don't know what to expect."



Scotland, who train part-time against England's centrally-contracted players, had never beaten their rivals in 12 previous matches.



Yet this Anglo-Scottish clash was always going to need calm heads from the Olympic champions. For Scotland's gritty resolve was certainly in evidence against England's attacking intent.



England finally opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Anna Toman slapped into the circle and Hunter's angled stick shot fizzed high into the net.



Amy Gibson, the Reading goalkeeper, was in fine form to keep the Scots in with a sniff but England had by now found rhythm to their play.



They accrued seven penalty corners and managed to finally score with their last when Ansley, in her 100th international match, drove home with a neat drag flick.



A beaming Ansley said: "They put everything out on the pitch and we had to take the emotion out of the game."



Of the need to make more of their corner routines, she added: "We work hard on them. Let's say we're saving them for the big one [against the Dutch]."



Meanwhile, England play Ireland on Wednesday for a place in the men's semi-finals. There will be plenty of needle, with three Irish-born players lining up in the England side.



England will also be aiming to overturn a dispiriting defeat to the Irish at the last EuroHockey Championships in London two years ago.



Adam Dixon, who won his 200th cap earlier in the week, hopes his experience will rub off on England's younger shoulders.



He said: "As I get older I try and enter games more relaxed. I've seen it all and I hope that brings some level-headedness."



Daily Express