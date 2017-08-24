

T&T’s Ayanna McClean is the Caribbean’s highest-ranked hockey umpire.



At age 35, many or even most athletes would consider themselves still able to carry on a bit further, but not for Ayanna McClean. Strictly speaking, she is still performing at the highest level, however the former T&T international hockey player has long since traded in her stick for a whistle.





For most of her playing career, she simultaneously pursued umpiring and can boast of at least 16 years experience in officiating. Nowadays she umpires at the highest international level while playing is a purely recreational pursuit.



It is ironic that the tables were completely turned when she first encountered officialdom.



She told Guardian Media Sports: “I did not know I was going to be an umpire, it was not something that was on my radar. I got into it by accident. With my mother being an umpire it was the typical story of going to watch a game, no umpire showed up and I was asked to do the game, even though I had no clue what I was doing.”



Born and raised in Belmont, McClean attended South East Port-of-Spain Secondary School (SEPOS) from where she received a full scholarship to Hofstra University in Long Island, New York, all the while actively representing T&T as a defender.



It was while at Hofstra, McClean decided that umpiring was worth serious consideration and found the time to become an FIH certified umpire and got her first appointment to the Junior Pan American Games in Puerto Rico in 2005.



She remembers the occasion as one of her proudest moments, saying: “There have been so many key moments. But my first official FIH tournament is right up there with receiving my 50th umpiring cap as well as being appointed to my first final at the PanAm Cup in Argentina, the Youth Olympics in Singapore and receiving my Grade 1 upgrade. That one is particularly special because my mother, Cherill McClean, who is now a retired FIH umpire, was at one time the highest-ranked female umpire in the Caribbean, having gotten to the Grade 1 level, so having matched her was pretty special.”



McClean has since taken over that mantle from her mother, and from 2013 to present, she has been upgraded twice and now sits as the highest-ranked current FIH umpire in the Caribbean.



But while her success has been swift and astronomical, it has come with extreme difficulty and strife.



The holder of a marketing degree with a bachelor’s in International Business, McClean says: “Being from a small country, and an even lesser known hockey playing nation, it is difficult to get the automatic respect umpires get from major nations. Support to attend warm-up matches, tournaments, to attend seminars, do necessary training and testing is practically non-existent. Maintaining a high level of self-motivation can be challenging.”



She added: “Umpires and technical officials in various sporting disciplines are not adequately recognised for their contribution to the growth and development of their respective sports. The performance of national teams and the locally-based players, are directly affected by the exposure of their officials. As is the case of the various high-tech and advanced coaching techniques so too are the expectations of the umpires at international tournaments. In some cases, the performance of umpires and technical staff far surpasses that of the athletes locally but the general awareness within their fraternity is minimal.”



In spite of it all, Ayanna has managed to balance corporate success while also extending her umpiring resume with regular appointments at the highest level conferences in US collegiate hockey, such as the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 for Division 1 Field Hockey Championships, and in 2015 and 2016 she umpired the Division 2 Championship final.



So far in 2017, she attended World League Semifinal in South Africa this past July and is currently at the Chinese National Games final in Tianjin, China, dubbed the Olympics of China and in 2018, will officiate at the Commonwealth Games in Australia and the World Cup in England.



The Trinidad Guardian