After PAC - National Team Members Returning to Campus Pitch

Published on Thursday, 24 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 42
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.  In the aftermath of a pair of bronze medal performances at the Pan American Cups at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., members of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams are shifting gears before the next set of international competitions.



For some, it’s back to campus like USWNT members Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) and Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass.). Hoffman, who is entering her junior season at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, tallied 28 points in the 2016 season. She also appeared and started in 26 games in that year that saw the Tar Heels reach the NCAA Championship.

Woods meanwhile returned for her senior season at the University of Louisville. A co-captain for the Cardinals in 2017, Woods registered five goals and ten assists in her junior season. Like Hoffman, Woods started and played in all games for Louisville in 2016.

While in the midst of the Pan American Cups, Rutgers University announced the finalization of its field hockey coaching staff for the 2017 season, including U.S. Men’s National Team captain Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) as an assistant coach.

Dhadwal comes to RU as a highly accomplished professional player, with 91 international caps and is the current captain of the USMNT. The Agoura Hills, Calif. native earned an undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University, where got his start in coaching as an assistant there for three seasons. Dhadwal spent two years coaching at Brunel University London, coaching the men's and women's university teams. He also was the head coach for Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego, Calif. in 2015.

"I am very excited to be joining the Scarlet Knights' field hockey staff this season," said Dhadwal. "As an assistant coach, I am looking forward to helping the players improve every day to become the best they can possibly be for the team."

Content courtesy of Rutgers University Athletics

USFHA media release

