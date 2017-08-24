By Swaroop Swaminathan





Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh won’t play in a competitive tournament till next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia. (File | AP)



CHENNAI: It is likely that PR Sreejesh won’t play in a competitive tournament till next year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. The goalkeeper suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury during the Azlan Shah tournament earlier this year and was advised by doctors to rest and allow the body to heal.





However, subsequent reports revealed that he had suffered both an MCL as well as an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The 29-year-old did not want to undergo surgery, but after doctors advised him to go under the knife, he was up for it. “He wanted to be clear of issues in the run-up to the World Cup in 2018, so he said yes,” a source close to the keeper said.



While Sreejesh will miss the Asia Cup and the World League Final, the good news is that the custodian is already up and running as he takes his rehab into the second stage. “He will be there at the camp from September 3 or 4,” the source pointed out. In his absence, Hockey India will continue experimenting with Suraj Karkera, Akash Chikte or Vikas Dahiya between the sticks. Also missing out from Asia Cup is drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, who has had a nagging groin issue.



