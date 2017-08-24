MALAYSIA’S hopes of a clean sweep of the hockey golds suffered a dent when the women’s indoor hockey team lost 0-3 to Thailand at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC).





Having drawn with Indonesia on Tuesday, this was a match they needed to win to stay in the hunt for a berth in the final.



The Thais are in the final with a match to spare.



They will meet Indonesia at 4.30pm today.



Indonesia, who are also chasing a final berth, have two matches today, including the morning match against the Philippines. All they need is four points – a win and a draw – from those two matches to keep Malaysia out of the final.



Malaysian coach K. Gobinathan said all they can do now is to stay focused and beat Singapore (today).



“At this stage, it’s out of our hands. Indonesia hold the advantage. We had chances to score against Thai­land but failed to take them. Now we must beat Singapore,” he said.



Against Thailand, Malaysia performed below par and even muffed a penalty stroke.



The Thais took the lead in the fourth minute off a field goal by Thanaporn Tongkham before two lightning quick goals in the dying minutes by Tikamporn Sakunoithak and Sukanya Piitngam killed off any hopes Malaysia had of a fightback.



The Thais have nine points from three matches while Malaysia have four from as many games.



Indonesia also have four points, with a game in hand.



In the men’s category, Malaysia are in the final after thumping Indonesia 6-2



The Star of Malaysia