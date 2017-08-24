

Para Hockey Euros 2017 Winners



It is gold for England! Midlands Mencap represented England Flyerz in the EuroHockey ParaHockey tournament where they beat Spain to win gold out in Amsterdam.





The tournament was run alongside the Euro Hockey Championships in the Netherlands. It is for hockey players with learning difficulties and includes representatives from a host of different European countries.



England beat Spain in a shoot out to claim the top spot; the other teams competing include France and Holland in a 7-aside tournament. There are three tiers that make up the Championship and England competed in Challenge tier, for beginners. The event saw 200 athletes, 9 countries and 12 teams competing in this inclusive event.



The team first represented England Flyerz at a Parahockey tournament when it was hosted in England during the 2015 Euros. This is the first time England Flyerz has won gold at a Parahockey tournament. The team were presented their winners medals by Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh.



Flyerz Hockey is the name given to disability hockey in England; it’s an ever growing as more and more clubs are starting up Flyerz Hockey sections.



Information and tools to support your club with Flyerz hockey can be found here: www.englandhockey.co.uk/flyerz Or check out Access Sport who support Flyerz in the UK.



England Hockey Board Media release