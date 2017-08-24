Pakistani cricketers have congratulated national hockey team for qualifying for 2018 World Cup.





All rounder, Shoaib Malik congratulated team for qualifying and stated that he has already marked the calendar for hockey World Cup.



Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal sent his best wishes to the hockey team wishing them good luck. He hoped that hockey team will make Pakistan proud.



Opener Muhammad Hafeez also congratulated the team with saying ‘well done’ and doing a great effort. He urged the green shirts to keep working hard.



