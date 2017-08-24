Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Pakistani cricketers congratulate hockey team on qualifying for World Cup

Published on Thursday, 24 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 43
View Comments

Pakistani cricketers have congratulated national hockey team for qualifying for 2018 World Cup.



All rounder, Shoaib Malik congratulated team for qualifying and stated that he has already marked the calendar for hockey World Cup.

Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal sent his best wishes to the hockey team wishing them good luck. He hoped that hockey team will make Pakistan proud.

Opener Muhammad Hafeez also congratulated the team with saying ‘well done’ and doing a great effort. He urged the green shirts to keep working hard.

The Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.