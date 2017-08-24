Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

Pakistan back in hockey World Cup despite seventh-place finish

Published on Thursday, 24 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 44
View Comments

LAUSANNE: A seventh-place finish at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals has proved good enough for Pakistan to qualify for next year's men's Hockey World Cup in India, marking their return to the mega-event after missing out on the previous edition.



The European semi-finalists have already qualified for the mega-event, which will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16, helping Pakistan's cause.

The Green Shirts, currently ranked 14th in the FIH standings, ended seventh in the World League Semi-Finals in London, where the likes of Germany, England, Netherlands and Belgium earned World Cup qualification by finishing in the top five.

The results at the Rabobank EuroHockey Championships, which are currently taking place in Amsterdam, have gone very much in favour of Pakistan, with all four of the semi- finalists having already qualified for the World Cup via the HWL route.

Under FIH regulations, the team that wins its continental qualifier automatically qualifies for the World Cup.

Pakistan are the higher ranked of the two seventh place finishers from the HWL Semi-Final events that took place in London and Johannesburg, with 16th ranked France next in line for that all-important World Cup ticket.

Pakistan become the 13th team to qualify for the global showpiece, joining host nation India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherlands, Spain and New Zealand.

They have an envious record in the competition, having claimed the title on four occasions, which is more than any other nation.

The Times of India

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.