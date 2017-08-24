Rod Gilmour, in Amsterdam





Hannah Martin (right) will be cheered on by her brother, Harry in her semi-final on Thursday Credit: anp



England will be buoyed by family ties when the men’s and women’s teams attempt to reach their EuroHockey Championship finals, a joint feat last achieved 30 years ago.





When the women and hosts Holland push back for their semi-final on Thursday night, it will mark the rivals’ biggest 60 minutes since the Olympic final. In the sea of 10,000 Oranje, goalkeeper George Pinner will be supporting his wife, Jo Hunter, while midfielder Harry Martin will be cheering on Hannah, his younger sister.



Both Hunter and Martin, 22, are new additions to a women’s squad vastly different to the one who secured the last European title, and then Rio gold, against the Dutch.



“Having a familiar face is great,” said Hannah of her brother, the youngest British player at London 2012. “He talks me through what goes on [at Bisham, their training base] and it’s nice doing the same job.”



For the past four years, Hunter, a speedy midfielder, had been watching Pinner play in tournaments abroad. Now, she will wear an England shirt in the biggest match of her career. She will also keep her emotions in check knowing that Pinner, who was pivotal in the men’s 2-1 win over Ireland on Wednesday , will be watching on.



“We chat after the games and it’s easy to keep things separate as we’ve been together so long,” said the 26-year-old. Defeat against Germany in the pool stages forced the much-anticipated clash with the Dutch ahead of Saturday’s final.



“Yes, we are meeting them a little bit earlier than we’d hope,” said goalkeeper Maddie Hinch. “People perhaps wanted this to be the final but we have to play them sometime and we have a good history on these big occasions. We’ve been watching all their games in the evening, with 10,000 people supporting them. We can’t wait.”





George Pinner, the men's goalkeeper, is married to Jo Hunter Credit: Getty images



If England are to continue their title defence, the meeting will hinge on newly found pace.



Alex Danson has hailed Hunter and Ellie Rayer as “electric” alongside Lily Owsley, the latter pair both being junior elite athletes.



On a fast-paced pitch here, England have shown their attacking flair, while Hinch, with her view from goal, backed up her captain on Wednesday.



“This is one of the quickest and most attacking sides we’ve had as an England-GB side,” admitted Hinch.



“We have to use that advantage against the Dutch and be defensively sound, as we normally are. If we can get the Dutch a bit nervous, we have every chance.”



Pinner’s last-gasp save on Wednesday added gloss to a stirring comeback in England’s win over Ireland.



Their pool clash threatened to boil over after Shane O’Donoghue elbowed David Ames – a former Irish international – in the face and was shown a 10-minute yellow card.



After Matthew Nelson's opening strike for the Irish, goals from David Goodfield and Sam Ward set up a semi-final with Holland. Belgium will take on Germany in the other semi-final.



The last time two England sides reached the Euro final came in 1987 when Holland won both titles in Moscow.



