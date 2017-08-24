

Photo credit: World Sport Pics



England arguably started the stronger of the two sides and looked dangerous with pacey interchanges. Ian Sloan, David Condon and Adam Dixon all found their way into the circle but Paul Gleghorne and Conor Harte were on hand to sweep up any danger. However, it was Ireland who proved more efficient as they converted their first penalty corner of the game. Harte’s sweep was deflected past George Pinner by Matthew Nelson to give his side the lead in the 13th minute. A second PC didn’t yield quite the same return minutes later as the mistrapped ball made its way to Sean Murray who’s shot was batted away. England won their first PC as Sam Ward spotted a back stick from Harte but his resulting drag flick drew a fine double save from David Harte to keep Ireland in the lead going into half time.





England came out of the blocks at half time at blistering pace and David Goodfield smashed the ball in from close range after just 2 minutes. Ward’s drag flick minutes later was well saved and then again, he spun his marker and found himself in acres of space only to blast the ball over the crossbar. Ireland were down to 9 men for a short period as Kirk Shimmins picked up a green card while Shane O’Donoghue landed himself with a 10-minute yellow for appearing to lash out at David Ames. England controlled phases due to the man-advantage and the Irish defence finally cracked in the 44th minute when Ward bundled the ball into the goal following a run along the baseline from Sloan. Harte made another superb save as Condon appeared in on goal but was denied by the Irish captain. Ireland began to put some passes together and began to trouble the English who were sitting with all their players well inside their own half. O’Donoghue’s PC drag drew a fine high glove save from Pinner, and despite Johnny Bell coming on as kicking back, the Irish couldn’t force the equaliser in the dying minutes.



Commenting after the match, coach Craig Fulton said “We made some mistakes in the third quarter and the two goals put us under pressure. We had a few chances, they took theirs and we didn’t. We move on now and regroup, it’s key to take the lessons out of today”.



Ireland now move into the 5th-8th place pool. The Green Machine are next in action on Friday (August 25th) against either Spain or Austria at 1:45pm (Irish time), with the fixture to be shown live on BT Sport.



Ireland women’s hockey team begin their 5th-8th place pool against Czech Republic tomorrow (August 24th) at 11:30am (Irish time), shown live on BT Sport.



Rabo Eurohockey Championships



Ireland 1 (Nelson)

England 2 (Goodfield, Ward)



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, M Bell, A Sothern, N Glassey, K Shimmins, S O’Donoghue, M Robson, P Gleghorne, C Harte, S Loughrey



Subs: J Bell (Captain), M Nelson, S Murray, B Walker, D Walsh, L Cole, M Ingram



England: G Pinner, D Ames, M Hoare, S Ward, P Roper (Captain), A Dixon, B Middleton, B Creed, D Condon, C Griffiths, L Sandford



Subs: H Gibson, O Willars, H Weir, H Martin, I Sloan, M Gleghorne, D Goodfield



Irish Hockey Association media release