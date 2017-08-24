

©: Frank Uijlenbroek



New Bloemendaal signing Xavi Lleonart gave a taste of what’s to potentially come as he inspired Spain to a shock 2-0 win over the previously all-conquering Belgium at the European Championships.





The tricky winger has been out for a long time with a shoulder injury but returned for this event and made a huge impact in their first win of Pool A.



It was in stark contract to their heavy loss to the Dutch and a draw with Austria that meant their place in the relegation pool was pretty much decided.



Against Belgium, Lleonart scored a glorious first goal before Joan Tarres completed the result.



Speaking afterwards, the former Real Club de Polo man said: “After my injury, it was a really hard five months. It was a long wait to get fit again but I really enjoyed this amazing game.



“It was not important for our competition because we are fighting for fifth to eighth place but we are happy to beat this amazing team. We hope to get to the same level again in the next few days.



“The last two games weren’t good for us. We really needed this kind of game against a strong team like Belgium and it gives us a lot of confidence.”



Looking forward to life at Bloemendaal, Lleonart added that it will be a quick transition between country and club duties.



“I go back to Spain for two days, change the luggage and then come back on to Holland on August 31 and a new chapter for me. I always dreamed of playing in this amazing [Hoofdklasse] league; I think it’s the best one in the world.



“When Bloemendaal started the conversation, I didn’t have to think about it too much! I want to play the best hockey possible.”



He also has a date back in his home city to look forward to in the Euro Hockey League ROUND1 where his club meet Wimbledon and SV Arminen.



“It will be nice to be back in Barcelona to play with a Dutch team with my family watching me. I am waiting for the EHL in October and it will be another amazing tournament for us!”



For Wimbledon’s part, Phil Roper has been captaining England in tandem with Ian Sloan and George Pinner and he helped them edge past Ireland 2-1 to reach the semi-finals, too.



“With Ireland over the last few years, we always know it will be a massive battle,” the Wimbledon man said.



“They are a talented side with a lot of good young players and experienced ones as well. We know we have to put our game out there but also expect the battle and we got that today.



“We’ve been trying to recognise the phases of play and when you feel something good going on, like the start of that third quarter, and getting two goals when they were down men was brilliant and paid dividends. That fight at the end was amazing.



“It’s just relief; it was a tough last five minutes, especially with the corner but we fought and did really well.”



Euro Hockey League media release