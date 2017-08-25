



HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Last weekend, with unseasonably cooler temperatures for August in southeastern Virginia, the Hampton Roads Adult Field Hockey Club had the opportunity to scrimmage with the College of William and Mary varsity squad at Busch Field in Williamsburg, Va.





Adult field hockey clubs provide an excellent opportunity for people to get into into the game. Mat Thomas, the founder of the Hampton Roads Adult Field Hockey Club, wants to show that field hockey does not end after college, and that you can still play at a high level as an adult.



“We're here to have fun and provide a competitive training opportunity for the college team,” said Thomas. “It's really rewarding for our group to be able to play in events such as this scrimmage and we are grateful to the college players and coaching staff for inviting us back this summer.”



William and Mary’s Assistant Mark Egner agrees strongly with Thomas’ statement and even echoed that sentiment.



“Having a competitive adult hockey club nearby is a great opportunity and offers a unique challenge for our athletes,” commented Egner. “Scrimmages help the team with problem solving and shows both the players and the community that hockey is a game for life.”



This year, the team for Hampton Roads was comprised primarily of men. Mimi Smith, one of the umpires who continues to play hockey, observed that scrimmages between colleges and adult clubs have the potential to make everyone better.



Co-ed hockey is prevalent around the world. In the United States, many have the misconception that field hockey is just for women, and USA Field Hockey is working to change that belief and grow the game for men and women of all ages. “Women don't often have the opportunity to play against men,” stated Smith. “Doing so allows us to challenge ourselves for personal success. I watched many of the college players challenge their opponents and smile a little when they were able to beat them.”



Hampton Roads Adult Field Hockey Club also participated in a scrimmage this past weekend against Old Dominion University at L.R. Hill Sports Complex in Norfolk, Va.



Adult field hockey is growing in the United States, with opportunities to play across the country. If you are an adult looking for an opportunity to play field hockey, visit USA Field Hockey's Find a Club portal by clicking here. If you’d like assistance in starting an adult club, please reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



USFHA media release