Sinyolo Girls Hockey player during the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Term 1 Games at Friends Kamusinga Boys High School, Nzoia region in Bungoma County on Saturday, April 16, 2016. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Hockey queens Sinyolo extended their reign in Brookside East Africa Secondary Schools girls’ hockey scene after they won their unprecedented fifth title yesterday.





The Kenyan girls, who only had the regional title to hang on to after surrendering their national title to St Cecilia Misikhu during the national Term One games, were in superb form as they won their fifth gong on a clean sheet.



With one hand on the trophy, Sinyolo were in impeccable form with a brilliant performance as they drubbed Uganda’s Old Kampala 7-0 in their last round-robin match.



Although they never conceded a goal, Sinyolo had a slow start as they played to a barren draw against Misikhu in their opening match.



Determined to retain their title, they came back stronger to thrash Uganda’s St Mary’s Namagunga 6-0 to enhance their chances of retaining the trophy.



They got better with every match and staged their most impressive show when they defeated Bweranyange 13-0. They edged out compatriots St Joseph’s Kitale 1-0 and completed the job with a 7-0 win against perennial rivals Old Kampala.



They topped the table with 13 points from four wins and a draw to be crowned champions.



An ecstatic Sinyolo coach Alloise Owino praised his charges saying they deserved to be champions for the unprecedented fifth time.



“Winning the title for a fifth time is not an easy thing and my players deserve to be this year's winners. They had a good campaign,” Owino said.



Misikhu and St Joseph’s are currently tussling for the silver medal as Kenya seeks a clean sweep. National champions Misikhu are second on the log with eight points, while St Joseph’s are third with seven.



Both teams will play their last round-robin matches today. St Joseph’s take on Bweranyange while Misikhu play Old Kampala in the last girls’ hockey games.



It seemed like a family affair as siblings Alice and Maurine Owiti ruled the hockey pitch at St Joseph’s College Layibi, steering Sinyolo to victory. Alice struck five times while her sister netted a brace in the one-sided match that the Kenyans dominated from the first whistle.



In girls’ basketball title hunt, champions Kaya Tiwi of Kenya face 2015 winners St Mary’s Kitende and Lac Tanganyika of Burundi play Uganda’s Buddo in today’s semis.



Tiwi are the only surviving Kenyan team in after Tigoi, St Brigid's Kiminini were eliminated from the contest while national champions Laiser Hill and Upper Hill were sent packing in the boys contest.



