By Ijaz Chaudhry



This was Pakistan's Dar Hockey Academy's sixth match of the Holland tour. Their opponents THC Hurley fielded the A1 side; comprising entirely of under 18 boys. So, for the first time, the Lahore based colts faced same age group team.





In almost all the previous games, Dar HA had played H1; the No 1 sides who compete in the national league.



Surprisingly, it was Hurley who called the early shots. The sloppy Dar HA conceded two penalty corners in the first five minutes, both due to unforced errors. Off the second, Pelle Bloem put Hurley ahead with a flat angular push on the right side of the goal keeper.



Dar HA were soon in their elements and remained in ascendancy till the hooter sounded for the end of the first half.



First Waseem Akram equalised with a top of the circle finish after an exhilarating interplay with Farhan.



Aqeel made it 2-1 off the second penalty corner with a measured hit striking right corner of the board.



Asif scored the last goal of the first half, capping a fine build up from the right.



Half time: Dar HA:3, Hurley: 1



In the second half,Dar HA laid siege to the Hurley goal for log periods.



No less than seven goals were added with five coming in the last quarter.



They also let in two goals, again due to slack defence.



Interestingly, Dar academy's 10 goals were shared by no less than seven players.



For this match, the Dar HA traveled to Amsterdam. The Euro Hockey Nations Championships are being held at Amsterdam's famous Wagener stadium. After playing the Hurley match, the Dar HA contingent walked to Wagener and watches two matches: Holland vs Spain and Belgium vs Austria in the jam packed stadium.



Final Score: Dar HA: 10, Hurley: 3



SCORERS:

Dr Hockey Academy: Mohammad Usman 2, Tauseeq 2, Usman Nazim 2, Waseem Akram, Aqeel, Shahzaib, Zulqarnain,

THC Hurley: Pelle Bloem. Teun Tolboom & Thom van Ralten



Tour Record Updated: Won:4 Lost 2



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



