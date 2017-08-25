Jenna Minnig





Skyler Fretz (11) fights for the ball from Maryland during the game at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Maryland defeated Penn State 5-4. Camille Stefani



There’s reason to be optimistic about this year’s edition of Penn State field hockey.





For one, the Nittany Lions are coming off their first Big Ten tournament championship since 2012.



They’re also returning the majority of their roster.



The Nittany Lions, who last took the field after being upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament, will get their season started this weekend against Old Dominion and Virginia.



After two impressive performances in exhibition games against James Madison and Syracuse University last week, the team seems to be picking up right where it left off.



Penn State scored a 6-3 victory over James Madison on Aug. 15 in a 70-minute exhibition that represented the team’s first action of the season.



“I was a little taken back with our start at James Madison. We started out very shaky and a little tentative and regrouped in the second half,” head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss said.



Following the game against James Madison, Penn State traveled to Syracuse on Aug. 19 for a 75-minute scrimmage. The match finished in a tie with both teams scoring three goals.



“It was really nice to see the players make that change going from one scrimmage to the next scrimmage,” Morett-Curtiss said. “They really came through against Syracuse.



“We’re still working on our defense to play as a unit,” Morett-Curtiss said. “We’re trying to put our fitness into the game which we think could be a big advantage for us.”





Moira Putsch (18) runs after the ball during the game against #14 Princeton in the opening round of the NCAA tournament at Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Princeton defeated Penn State 2-1.



In their first game against Old Dominion in Virginia on Friday evening at 6 p.m., the Nittany Lions will be led by two team captains.



Shay Cannon and Skyler Fretz, both seniors, were voted team captains for the 2017 field hockey season following a unanimous team decision.



Cannon, a forward, has been active on the field since her sophomore year. A significant scoring threat, Cannon tallied 11 goals last season, tied for third on the team.



Fretz has also experienced field action since her freshmen year with a starting position in all 19 games during her sophomore season.



The Nittany Lions, were ranked 7th in the NFHCA Division I preseason poll on Tuesday. Their first game opponent, Old Dominion, was ranked 23rd in the poll.



Also this weekend, the field hockey team will travel to Charlottesville to take on Virginia on Sunday at 12 p.m. Virginia was ranked 10th in the field hockey preseason poll.



“We’re really working on an aggressive style of play to get the season started,” Charlene Morett-Curtiss said at the Fall Sports Media Day on Wednesday.



With a roster of 33, Morett-Curtiss has been busy training the team this summer so that she can lead them into what should be a promising season.



The Daily Collegian