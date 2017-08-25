



USA Field Hockey's weekly feature of highlighting some of the top college games in Division I, II and III is back





Division II and III games have not officially started yet, so this week we are only highlighting Division I.



FRIDAY, AUGUST 25



No. 4 Connecticut vs No. 13 Stanford | 1:00 p.m. ET

Two of last year’s top ranked Division I field hockey teams will compete this Friday to start off the 2017 season. Stanford will begin the pursuit of its second consecutive America East Conference title. Stanford, ranked No. 13 in the NFHCA Coaches Preseason Poll, will be led by underclassmen goalkeeper Kelsey Bing and Corinne Zanolli. Both players were recently named to the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team. Connecticut is also on the hunt for its sixth consecutive BIG EAST Championship. Ranked No. 4 in the Preseason Poll, the Huskies have veteran players on both defense and attack. The squad is led by Preseason Defensive Player of the year Casey Umstead and Preseason Offensive Player of the year Charlotte Veitner.



No. 5 Syracuse vs California | 2:00 p.m. ET

Syracuse will start regular season play this Friday at Cal Berkeley. Ranked No. 5 in the NFHCA Coaches Preseason Poll, the Orange finished the 2016 season with an overall record of 15-4. After a successful 2016 season, Syracuse welcomes 11 newcomers to the team. Although they have a lot of underclassmen, Syracuse will still turn to their veteran upperclassman for experience. The team will be led by upperclassmen Lies Lagerweij, Roos Weers and Laura Hurff who all earned All-America honors last season. Cal opens 2017 third in the America East Preseason Poll. The Bears finished with a 5-13 overall record last season hope to be more threatening on attack this season by returning three of its team leading scorers from 2016.



No. 21 American vs Richmond | 5:00 p.m. ET

After being picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 Preseason Poll, the Richmond spiders are ready to embrace the challenge of regaining the top spot in their conference. Their crusade to reach the top will start on Friday when they open their 2017 season against American University who was selected No. 1 in the 2017 Patriot League Preseason Poll. The Eagles are expected to repeat their Patriot League title run from last year as the squad will be led by Junior, Rafaela Rubas, who was selected as the league's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.



St. Joseph’s vs Temple | 6:00 p.m. ET

Temple will open its 2017 campaign with an inner-city battle against St. Joseph’s. These two Philadelphia teams will both be looking to start their 2017 runs with a victory. St. Joseph’s ended the 2016 season with a 16-0 overall record. The Hawks are returning a core group of veteran players and a big freshman class ready to jump in. Following a 7-12 overall record in 2016, Temple is ranked fifth in the BIG EAST Preseason Poll. The team will be led by senior Rachael Mueller who was the leading scorer for the Owls last season.



SATURDAY, AUGUST 26



ACC/BIG Ten Challenge

No. 1 North Carolina vs No. 11 Michigan

Now in its 16th season, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge has proven to be the premiere early-season field hockey tournament on the collegiate slate. All four participating schools have combined to win 39 conference titles and 21 national championships.



In the first game, Michigan will face off against the 2016 NCAA Division I Runner-Ups, North Carolina. The Tar Heels are looking to have another successful season in 2017 as they are ranked No. 1 in the Preseason Poll. The squad will be led by junior defender Ashley Hoffman who will bring leadership and experience as one of the youngest members of the U.S. Women’s National Team. Michigan welcomes back 16 letter winners this fall, including All-Americans Sam Swenson and Katie Trombetta, and more than 70 percent of its goal production from 2016. Check out this top match up to see if North Carolina’s strong defense can stop Michigan’s power offense.



No. 15 Wake Forest vs No. 17 | Iowa 2:00 p.m. CT

The second match-up of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge features Wake Forest and Iowa. The last time these two teams met was during this event last year which finished in an evenly matched game where Iowa topped Wake Forest, 2-1. Expect this game to be another extremely competitive match-up as both teams are ranked close to one another in the Preseason Poll. The No. 15 Wake Forest will be led by Sophomore Nicola Pluta who was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team. The No. 17 Hawkeyes will look to last year’s Big 10 Freshman of the Year Katie Birch, to led them to victory.



No. 19 James Madison vs No. 25 Liberty | 1:00 p.m. ET

Picked to finish second in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), James Madison welcomes five newcomers after finishing 13-7 overall last season. James Madison made its third consecutive appearance in the CAA title game in 2016 where the Dukes were ranked as high as No. 17 in last year's poll. Liberty was also picked to finish second in the 2017 BIG EAST. The Lady Flames finished the 2016 season with an overall record of 8-10.



UC Davis vs Michigan State | 2:00 p.m. PT

A season opening four-match home stand will begin on Saturday, August, 26 for UC Davis when they take on Michigan State. The squad will be looking to improve their 15-3 overall record from last season. In the 2016 season Michigan State went 8-12 overall and was led by top seniors Kendal Anderson and Simone Vagnoni. Both players were named Second Team All-Big Ten and NFHCA All-West Second team last year.



SUNDAY, AUGUST 27



ACC/BIG Ten Challenge

No. 11 Michigan vs No. 15 Wake Forest | 11:30 a.m. CT

The last meeting between these two teams happened last year in Wake Forest, N.C. in the ACC/BIG Ten challenge. In a true ACC/BIG Ten battle Michigan beat Wake Forest, 2-0.



No. 1 North Carolina vs No. 17 Iowa | 2:00 p.m. CT

In the second game of the day, Iowa will fight to defend their home turf and upset No.1 North Carolina. Iowa will look to their 12 returning letter winners from last season to help lead them to victory. ­­­­



No. 3 Delaware vs No. 9 Louisville | 12:00 p.m.

In Louisville's second match of the season, they will face off against the defending NCAA National Champions, Delaware. After capturing the program's first ever Division I Field Hockey Title in 2016, four-time defending conference champion Delaware is ranked No. 3 in the Preseason Poll. The squad will be led by senior Taylor Lister and junior Greta Nauck. Lister is a member of the U.S. Women’s National Developmental Team and Nauck was chosen as the 2017 Preseason Player of the Year. Louisville comes into the match ranked No. 9 in the Preseason Poll, marking the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Cardinals will be led preseason All-ACC senior Nicole Woods. Woods gained top level playing experience this summer while competing with the U.S. Women’s National Team.



No. 7 Penn State vs No. 10 Virginia | 1:00 p.m. ET

The last meeting between these two teams was during the 2016 opening weekend where Penn State beat Virginia, 3-0. The Nittany Lions finished the 2016 season with a 17-3 overall record and will be looking to continue last season’s success when they take on Virginia this Sunday. After the 2016 regular season defeat, Virginia went on to have a record setting season. The Cavailers won the 2016 ACC Championship for the first time in program history as they were led by two-time National Player of the Year, Tara Vittese.



No. 12 Boston College vs No. 18 Albany | 1:00 p.m. ET

After finishing last season with a 10-10 overall record, Boston College is hopeful to take the next step forward in competing for national glory. The Eagles will look to their midfield core led by two junior captains, Ymke Rose Gote and Frederique Haverhals. The University of Albany finished the 2016 season with a 14-6 overall record and in the 2017 season, the Great Danes have welcomed seven newcomers including players from four different countries.



*Rankings are based off of NFHCA/NCAA Preseason Poll



USFHA media release