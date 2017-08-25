The last 3 years of NSW's AHL



The NSW Waratahs finished third in the 2016 Australian Hockey League tournament. They made it to the bronze medal match where they beat India 5 – 1. Tom Craig got NSW top goal scorer in this 2016 tournament with 6 goals, he made a major contribution to the bronze medal match with 2 goals with Landon Morley also scoring 2 goals in the bronze medal match.





In 2015, the Waratahs finished third in Pool A, however by the end of the tournament they finished fifth. In the 2014 AHL tournament, the Waratahs finished fifth again although they ended up with the top goal scorer in both tournaments thanks to Blake Govers, who scored 9 goals in 2015 and 10 goals in 2016.



The NSW Arrows finished third in the 2016 Australian Hockey League tournament. They competed in the bronze medal match where they beat Canberra Strikers, 2 – 1. At half time, Canberra lead 1 – 0 but the Arrows came back and scored 2 goals in the third quarter leading them to victory. Mariah Williams became NSW top goal scorer for that tournament with 4 goals.



In 2015, the Arrows finished third beating Canberra, 3 – 1. Emily Smith had a major impact during this game with 2 goals. Smith also finished top goal scorer for NSW Arrows in the 2015 tournament with 5 goals.



2014 was a big tournament for the NSW Arrows where they finished first beating QLD in the gold medal match, 3 – 2. This was NSW Arrows 9th title in the Australian Hockey League. It was also a big tournament for Casey Sablowski as she won Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final, finishing the tournament with 2 goals. Emily Smith also finished top goal scorer again in the 2014 AHL tournament with 3 goals.



