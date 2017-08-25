Hockey Australia is excited to bring world-class hockey back to Melbourne and Bendigo for the second annual International Festival of Hockey. This elite competition will take place from Sunday 5th November through to Sunday 12th November and is supported by the Victorian State Government.





Last year, the event showcased men’s teams from three nations including India, New Zealand and Malaysia and the women’s team from India competing with Australia as part of the tournament. This year the festival has expanded and become gender balanced with four women’s and men’s teams.



Victoria will play host to five visiting nations from all corners of the globe including the world’s number one women’s team, Netherlands. Also competing against Australia’s Kookaburras and Hockeyroos will be teams from Pakistan, Japan, New Zealand and the United States of America.



"We look forward to welcoming world-class men and women's hockey to the sporting and major events capital – Victoria,” said The Hon. John Eren MP, Minister for Tourism and Major Events; and Sport.



"The International Festival of Hockey is another great opportunity to prove that no one puts on a show like we do."



After the success of last year’s inaugural International Festival of Hockey, Bendigo remains to be the perfect location for the regional leg of the festival which saw a near-full Bendigo Hockey Centre on both days of the event with fans of hockey flocking to see Australia take on India.



Mayor Cr Margaret O’Rourke said the City of Greater Bendigo was very excited to be able to host the International Festival of Hockey again this year.



“It is wonderful that our community can come and see some of the world’s best hockey players right here in Bendigo,” Cr O’Rourke said.



This year the Trans-Tasman rivalry will be re-ignited with the Kookaburras playing two matches against the Blacksticks Men and it will be amazing to have the Hockeyroos as part of the Bendigo games, playing against USA.



Matt Favier, Chief Executive of Hockey Australia said, “The International Festival of Hockey provides sports fans with access to four world-class hockey matches a day right here in Melbourne. It certainly will be bigger and better than last year with top teams competing and we’re sure that fans will not want to miss out on this year’s final international hockey event to take place in Australia.



“It is a festival in its true sense – offering a family-friendly environment for attendees with a fun-zone area, entertainment for kids and a varied food experience.”



“Hockey Australia is very happy to once again host the International Festival of Hockey and give fans an opportunity to experience one of Australia’s most iconic team sports,” Matt added.



Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster on Friday, 25th August.



The full details of this are:



Tickets on sale: Friday, 25 August 2017



Event Dates: Sunday, 5 November – Sunday, 12 November.



Event Locations:

State Netball Hockey Centre 10 Brens Drive, Parkville, VIC 3052

Bendigo Hockey Complex 14 Ashley Street, Long Gully, VIC 3550



Teams playing:



Men’s – Australia (FIH ranked #2), New Zealand (FIH ranked #8), Pakistan (FIH ranked #14) and Japan (FIH ranked #17)



Women’s – Netherlands (FIH ranked #1), USA (FIH ranked #4), Australia (FIH ranked #5) and Japan (FIH ranked #11)



Event Schedule:



Sunday 5 November 2017, Bendigo



4:00pm - Australia v New Zealand (men)



Monday 6 November 2017, Bendigo



4:00pm - Australia v New Zealand (men); 6:00pm - Australia v USA (women)



Wednesday 8 November 2017, Melbourne



3:00pm - USA v Japan (women); 4:30pm - New Zealand v Japan (men); 6:00pm - Australia v Pakistan (men); 7:30pm - Australia v Netherlands (women)



Thursday 9 November 2017, Melbourne



3:00pm - Pakistan v Japan (men); 4:30pm - Netherlands v Japan (women); 6:00pm: Australia v New Zealand (men); 7:30pm - Australia v USA (women)



Saturday 11 November 2017, Melbourne



2:00pm - Netherlands v USA (women); 3:30pm - New Zealand v Pakistan (men); 5:00pm - Australia v Japan (women); 6:30pm – Australia v Japan (men)



Sunday 12 November 2017, Melbourne



1:15pm - Bronze medal playoff (women); 3:00pm - Bronze medal playoff (men); 4:45pm - Gold medal playoff (women); 6:30pm - Gold medal playoff (men)



