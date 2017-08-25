



England Hockey are reporting incredible demand after just six days of the ticket ballot for the Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018.





• All England pool games, the Quarter Final, Semi Final and Final are going to sell out in this ballot.

• So if you want to see England or the big knockout games, the only way to get tickets for those matches is to enter the ballot before 6pm on Wednesday 6 Sep.

• In total, more than 60,000 tickets have been applied for in only a few days, on top of the 21,000 purchased by hockey clubs earlier in the year.

• If you want to be at this World Cup, make sure you apply for other sessions as well as England

• If you enter the ballot now, you still have an equal chance of success.

• Kids tickets start from just £1 so the World Cup is open to everybody.



Follow this link to sign-up: http://eng.hockey/WorldCupBallot



This massive event will be held at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and will see England’s women take on the very best in the pinnacle of the sport.



How can I secure my tickets?

Due to the incredibly high demand for tickets, we are running a ballot system to ensure everyone gets a fair chance to get the tickets they would like. This ballot is now live and will close at 6pm on Wednesday 6 September.



You simply need to register, select which sessions and tickets you’d like and give payment details. You will not be charged at this point. The ballot will then be drawn after the 6 September and if successful you will be notified and charged for your tickets by the end of September. Please note, once you have entered the ballot you can log back in and amend your order up until 6pm on 6 September.



What has happened so far?

A Hockey Family priority ticket sale was launched in April 2017 where an unprecedented 21,000 tickets were sold in the two weeks the window was open, a gold rush to see Pure Hockey Gold! This demonstrates the huge demand there is for tickets, so make sure you enter the ballot now!



How can I ensure I see England play when applying for tickets in the ballot?

Whilst we don’t know the full schedule as some teams still need to qualify, we have plotted when hosts England will play each game so you can ensure you select these tickets in the ballot.



You can have a look at the schedule here, and remember – the England sessions are going to sell out, so consider applying for another match as well to give yourself the best opportunity to be at this once in a lifetime event.



I’ve never been to an international hockey event before, will this be a good day out?

In short, yes! Hockey is a brilliant sport to watch live, and this tournament will showcase just how fast-paced, action packed and highly skilled the game is. You’ll be able to see English members of the Great Britain Olympic squad battling for gold to go alongside their Olympic Gold medal and we are planning the biggest fan zone we’ve ever staged for a hockey event ensuring there will be something for all the family to enjoy.



Which teams will be playing?

As well as England, the Netherlands, Argentina, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, China, Korea, Japan, Italy and South Africa have all qualified so far and will be going for Gold in London next year. With the top 9 teams in the World all qualified, England will need all the home support they can get so make sure you are ready to cheer them on!



Should I wait until general sale to buy England tickets?

In a word, no! General sale will be at a later date to be announced, but if you want the best chance of England tickets then you should enter the ballot! All England Pool tickets will sell out in the Public Ballot so if you want to watch us on home soil then make sure you apply in the Ballot.



England Hockey Board Media release