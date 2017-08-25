Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Indoor hockey team suffer another embarrassing defeat

Published on Friday, 25 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 49
NOT many believed that Malaysia could lose in women’s indoor hockey.



But lose they did, 3-0, to Thailand on Wednesday. And yesterday, the door to the final – and gold – was slammed shut.

Thailand, who were already through to the final courtesy of their win over Malaysia, lost 2-0 to Indonesia at the Malaysian Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC).

The Indonesians, who had earlier yesterday routed the Philippines 11-0, scored through El Islamy Annuar (2nd minute) and Andrini Dewi (35th) to check into the final at the expense of Malaysia.

Malaysia may not be happy with the way the Thais capitulated against Indonesia, but the hosts have only themselves to blame for missing out on the gold medal.

After a 19-0 win over the Philippines in their first match, they could only draw 1-1 with Indonesia.

Then came the loss to Thailand.

Thailand and Indonesia will meet in the final today while Malaysia, who beat Singapore 6-0 in the last match yesterday, will play against the same team for the bronze.

Thailand coach Esfandyar Safaei said they were ready for the final and “we will go for a win”.

“The defeat does not bother me as the game (against Indonesia yesterday) was of academic interest. We just let all the players have some game time as we had already qualified for the final,” he said.

The Star of Malaysia

