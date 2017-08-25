

A late strike saw Scotland lose 2-1 to Spain at the RABO EuroHockey Championship 2017 in Amsterdam. The result leaves Scotland requiring a win in their final match against Czech Republic on Saturday, and for Ireland to lose to Spain with the goal-difference ending in Scotland’s favour to avoid relegation.





The early stages of the contest was tight and nervy with both sides struggling to get a grip of the game. Sarah Robertson was running hard for Scotland, powering through the centre of the pitch, but unable to create any clear openings.



Spain began to put the Scots under pressure as the first quarter grew older, and they took the lead after a run into the D from the right and the ball found its way to Begona Garcia who slipped it under Amy Gibson to make it 1-0.



Spain nearly had a second goal when they stole the ball in the Scotland half and tore toward the D. Gibson was out quick to block and Amy Costello cleared the danger.



Scotland’s first chance of the match fell for Charlotte Watson midway through the second quarter but she didn’t make a good connection with her reverse stick shot, and it pinged into the air.





Spain nearly made it 2-0 early in the second half when Marta Segu latched onto the ball in the Scotland D and prompted a save by Gibson.



Spain continued to press the Scots in search of a second goal but the Scottish defence was resolute.



Scotland equalised when the ball fell kindly for Sarah Jamieson in the Spanish D, but it struck a back on the line resulting in a penalty stroke. Nikki Lloyd stepped up and sent the ball into the top left corner to make it 1-1.



Spain retook the lead with five minutes remaining when the ball was smashed into the Scotland D and Carlota Petchame deflected it past Gibson to score.



Scotland battled until the end but couldn’t break Spain down for an equaliser. A 3-0 win over Czech Republic and a defeat for Ireland against Spain would guarantee Scotland avoiding relegation.



Scotland Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “We’re really disappointed with the result. The girls worked really hard and played well but it didn’t go our way in the end. A point would have been great but hopefully we’ll have another opportunity on Saturday to stay in the division. We’ll prepare for the match against Czech Republic and hopefully the result in the other match goes in our favour.”



