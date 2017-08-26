Jenna Minnig





Moira Putsch (18) runs after the ball during the game against #14 Princeton in the opening round of the NCAA tournament at Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Princeton defeated Penn State 2-1.



The opening game of the season didn't go according to plan for Penn State, but the Nittany Lions still managed to walk away with a win on Friday.





After three second half goals from the Nittany Lions, the game ended with a 3-2 win over the Monarchs.



Old Dominion’s Amie Olton scored the first goal of the game with assists from Ashleigh Thomas and Julia Van Dorsten after 15 minutes of action in the first half.



The Monarchs’ lead continued with another goal at 22:59 by midfielder, Alexa Ostoich.



At the end of the first half, Penn State had seven shots, but couldn't find that breakthrough goal.



After a short rain delay, Penn State made a comeback with a goal from Gina Bramley with an assist from Moira Putsch.



The Nittany Lions tied the game with 5:28 left in the second half after a penalty stroke goal from Madison Morano, her first of the season.



Penn State continued their goal streak after Moira Putsch scored, propelling the Nittany Lions to a 3-2 lead.



Penn State will take on Virginia’s Cavaliers in their second game of the season on Sunday afternoon



The Daily Collegian