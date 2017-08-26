ISLAMABAD: A World XI hockey squad containing Olympic and world champion players has agreed to tour Pakistan for a two-match series against the national team later this year, a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official said on Friday.





Talking to APP, PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr said the hockey World XI have agreed to visit Pakistan in November.



“The World XI side will include Olympic and world champion players,” Shahbaz said.



According to the PHF secretary, the World XI outfit would play two matches in Pakistan, first in Lahore on Nov 21 and second in Karachi (Nov 22).



Responding to a question, Shahbaz said names of the World XI players had not been finalised yet.



Meanwhile, speaking about Pakistan Hockey League (PHL), Shahbaz said a meeting to discuss the developments concerning the league had been called on Saturday in Lahore.



“Hopefully the matters regarding the PHL will be finalised after Eid-ul-Azha,” he said, adding the PHF was doing all-out efforts for reviving the national game.



Dawn