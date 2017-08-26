



FT: Scotland o65s 0 – 4 England o65s (20 Aug)



After an excellent result against Ireland, Scotland knew that this fixture against England would prove to be a much harder summit to climb – and so it proved.





England started slowly but two fierce short corner counters within minutes of each other in the first quarter gave England a 2-0 lead. For the next two quarters the Scots gave as good as they got but were unable to wrest control of midfield from a confident and tactically aware opposition. No further goals were scored during this period but the Scots felt they were still in the game.



However in the final quarter two quick tap-in goals put the English in a commanding position, and try as they might, the Scots could not put enough pressure on their opponents to make the result a fairer reflection on what had gone on for much of the game.



A victory and a defeat from the opening weekend of hockey was a fair reflection of the Scots’ performance so far, with hopes high that if they can consolidate their strengths into a full game situation, then more positive performances and consequently results will be achievable.



FT O60s – Scotland 3-3 Wales (20 Aug)



It was honours even as the hosts drew with their British counterparts Wales in a game that saw them go behind three times, yet bring it back three times.



Wales broke the deadlock in the middle of the second quarter with Andy Ible scoring. Scotland equalised shortly after when John Candlin scored on the brink of half time. Wales regained the lead just after half time when Steve Sparkes scored to make it 2-1. His goal was cancelled out however when Arthur Robertson scored to make it 2-2.



Wales took the lead again through Bob Beaumont. The Welsh must have thought they had won the contest but a late goal for Alisdair McArthur salvaged a point for the hosts.



A frustrating afternoon for both sides but a point was a fair reflection on the effort put in. Scotland face up against Germany next, with Wales facing Italy.



O60 women – Scotland 0-3 England (21 Aug)



It was another dominant win for England who had Scotland pinned in their own final third for most of this match.



England was impressive again in this match playing excellent hockey throughout. They opened the scoring Christiana Levitt who netted after 4 minutes. Their lead was doubled shortly after as Ruth Hine scored in the 7th minute.



Scotland saw out the two-goal deficit until half time but struggled to create any chances of their own. England could have ran away with this game but good saves from Scottish goalie Sheila Reid as well as great defensive work from the Scottish back 4.



England were to score again however as Levitt slotted a low shot that trickled past the Scottish keeper. Another strong result for England who are looking the team to beat so far.



Over 70s



Scotland 0-5 Germany



Germany got off to a difficult start receiving a green card very early on. The Germans were knocking on the hosts’ door however and the deadlock was broken on the 25th minute by Helmut Trentmann. Germany doubled their lead two minutes later when Wolfgang Engelhard scored to make it 2-0.



Uli Brauns scored the third goal for the Germans 5 minutes into the second half and Wolfgang Engelhard scored his second to make the score 4-0 to Germany. Helmut Trentmann scored 5 minutes from time to round up the scoring.



A good result for the Germans but another poor result for Scotland who are sitting bottom of their group with a difficult game against England to come next.



Over 60s women



Netherlands 1-0 Scotland



An unlucky result for the Scottish ladies today as they were bested 1-0 by Holland. The Dutch side scored on the 41st minute through Hanneke Strijbosch. Holland saw out the game easily and took all 3 points. Scotland still to get a win so far in the tournament will be looking to pick up something in their game against Alliance who took a heavy defeat.



Scottish Hockey Union media release