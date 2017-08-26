Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side

National indoor hockey team fail to meet the target

Published on Saturday, 26 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 52
View Comments

MALAYSIA went into the Kuala Lum­pur SEA Games indoor hockey thinking about the gold.



But reality hit them hard when they could only finish with a bronze after defeating Singapore 3-1 at the Malaysian Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC) yesterday.

It was a huge blow to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), who had promised a four-gold sweep of the field and indoor events.

But a draw with Indonesia and a loss to Thailand in indoor hockey put paid to their hopes.

Thailand later beat Indonesia 4-1 for the gold.

Malaysia’s goals came from Nur Ausyah Yaa­cob (third minute), Noo­rain Mohamed (ninth) and Qasidah Halmi (20th). Singapore replied through Sabrina Gofar (14th).

In the final, Thailand’s Tikham­porn Sakunpithak scored a hattrick in the seventh, 26th and 31st minutes while Thanaporn Tongkham added the fourth in the 37th minute.

Indonesia reduced the deficit in the 24th minute through El Islamy Annuar.

This is the first time that indoor hockey is held at the Games.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.