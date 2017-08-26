MALAYSIA went into the Kuala Lum­pur SEA Games indoor hockey thinking about the gold.





But reality hit them hard when they could only finish with a bronze after defeating Singapore 3-1 at the Malaysian Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC) yesterday.



It was a huge blow to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), who had promised a four-gold sweep of the field and indoor events.



But a draw with Indonesia and a loss to Thailand in indoor hockey put paid to their hopes.



Thailand later beat Indonesia 4-1 for the gold.



Malaysia’s goals came from Nur Ausyah Yaa­cob (third minute), Noo­rain Mohamed (ninth) and Qasidah Halmi (20th). Singapore replied through Sabrina Gofar (14th).



In the final, Thailand’s Tikham­porn Sakunpithak scored a hattrick in the seventh, 26th and 31st minutes while Thanaporn Tongkham added the fourth in the 37th minute.



Indonesia reduced the deficit in the 24th minute through El Islamy Annuar.



This is the first time that indoor hockey is held at the Games.



The Star of Malaysia