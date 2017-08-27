

Wessex Leopards U15 boys



Merica Lynx and Wessex Leopards have been crowned U15 Futures Cup Champions!





Wessex Leopards were first on the score sheet by William Prentice. The Leopards continued pressuring the Pumas and with a well worked team attack Robson neatly slotted the ball under the keeper to give his side a 2-0 lead.



The Pumas defence worked hard to deny the Leopards furthering their lead. In the second quarter, Leopards were down to 10 men and the Pumas tried take their chances but were unable to convert. Wessex got their third just before the half time whistle by Jacob Payton.



The Pumas came out eager to fight back in the second half but Wessex scored their fourth early on, Alex Harmes getting the final touch on it. It wasn’t until the final quarter when Pumas pounced back, they threw everything into the counter attack and were rewarded for their hard work, Stelios Piperakis scoring for his side across goal to pull one back. In the last seconds Nikash Henshaw scored for the Pumas but it wasn’t enough. Final score 4-2 to Wessex Leopards!



It was a sole goal by Haydn Macaulay to decide the boys bronze medal, as Saxon Tigers beat Mercia Lynx 1-0. Celtic Jaguars beat Caledonian Cougars in a thrilling 4-3 battle that opened the day for the 5/6th position.



U15 Boys

1. Wessex Leopards

2. Pennine Pumas

3. Saxon Tigers

4. Mercia Lynx

5. Celtic Jaguars

6. Caledonian Cougars





Mercia Lynx Girls U15 Winners



In the girls U15 final it was a thrilling encounter between Mercia Lynx and Pennine Pumas. Both sides were eager to make an impact but both teams defence denied any chances. It wasn’t until the 28th minute that Lottie Atkinson gave her side the lead. She found herself one on one with the keeper and despite the keeper getting a stick to the ball, her Mercia team mate picked the ball up to knock it back to Atkinson to tap it in past the keeper.



Pumas pushed on in the final quarter but after a defence error Ellie Yeomans picked up the ball and confidently smashed it on target to extend their lead 2-0. Pumas fought to the end but weren’t able to pull it back, leaving Mercia Lynx to be crowned the Futures Cup winners.



It was an exciting battle for bronze after Saxon Tigers and Wessex Leopards drew 1-1 resulting to a shoot out to decide the result. Wessex Leopards won 3-1 to take home the bronze medal. In the opening match of the day Caledonian Cougars beat Celtic Jaguars 3-0 in the 5/6th play off.



U15 Girls

1. Mercia Lynx

2. Pennine Pumas

3. Wessex Leopards

4. Saxon Tigers

5. Caledonian Cougars

6. Celtic Jaguars



England Hockey Board Media release