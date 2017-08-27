

Saxon Tigers U17 girls



Saxon Tigers and Wessex Leopards were crowned Futures Cup U17 boys and girls champions.





The U17 girl’s final was nail biting hockey, both sides evenly matched eager for goals but neither side slipping up. A spectacular chance came in the second quarter from Emily Dark’s wonder pass from her half to Ruth Blaikie to pick up at the far side of the circle; however she was unable to get a shot on target. It was end to end play with Saxon athlete Renee Ojikutu coming close but finding the ball just centimetres from the tip of her stick.



In the last quarter both sides threw everything into it. Captain of the Courgars Lexi Sabatelli showed off her outstanding 3D skills as she danced through four of the Tigers defence for her reverse strike just to go inches over the crossbar. The final score ended 0-0 which meant a shoot out was to decide who would be champions. The Saxon Tigers won the shootout 4-3.



It was Wessex Leopards who took the bronze medal after beating Mercia Lynx 2-0, goals from Autumn Brown and Emma Manton. Pennine Pumas took the fifth spot beating Celtic Jaguars 2-1.



U17 Girls

1. Saxon Tigers

2. Caledonian Cougars

3. Wessex Leopards

4. Mercia Lynx

5. Pennine Pumas

6. Celtic Jaguars





Wessex Leopards 2017 boys



Wessex Leopards took an early lead in the boys U17 final, Alex Pendle scoring for his side. This didn’t shake the Mercia Lynx team as they defended strongly to deny another Wessex goal, despite one penalty corner shot striking the post at some speed.



It was in the third quarter when the reds conceded from a very smart penalty corner for Stuart Rushmere to find the target. Five minutes later Jack Stubbings leapt onto a flying ball in the circle to tap it into the back of the net giving his side a 3-0 lead. Mercia fought on with a great clearence on the line from Tom Sheldon but the full time whistle blew 3-0 to the Wessex Leopards.



It was two early goals that gave the Pennine Pumas the bronze medal, goals from Robert Johnstone and Tom Downs. The Saxon Tigers couldn’t quite make the comeback despite scoring their sole goal early in the third quarter, the final result 2-1 to the Pumas. Caledonian Cougars took the fifth spot winning 5-2 over Celtic Jaguars.



U17 Boys

1. Wessex Leopards

2. Mercia Lynx

3. Pennine Pumas

4. Saxon Tigers

5. Caledonian Cougars

6. Celtic Jaguars



England Hockey Board Media release