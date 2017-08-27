To focus on tightening the phase from junior to senior



Vijay Lokapally





V. Baskaran.



In an effort to pull Indian hockey out of stagnation, the administration is looking to introduce a series of steps, including appointment of a Development Coach.





India’s 1980 Olympics hockey gold captain V. Baskaran is being entrusted with the task of streamlining the structure of grooming juniors with an aim to keep them battle-ready.



A Hockey India (HI) source confided that Baskaran was considered the ideal man for the job because of his established skills to act as a guide and counsellor.



“It’s a challenging responsibility and I am looking forward to contribute my best,” Baskaran told The Hindu.



The focus would be on tightening the phase from junior to senior, an area where most coaches believe players need strict monitoring.



“There are juniors who may not be ready for the senior level and some seniors who may not be suited to come to terms to the international standards. These players have to be brought in the development category. We can’t lose them,” said Baskaran.



Ongoing process



In Baskaran’s view, development of a player is an ongoing process.



“The transformation from a very good junior to a good senior can’t happen overnight. You have to consider the age factor and the performance factor. We have to see if the junior needs more time to be acceptable in the senior category. My role would be to see that the results are productive to the system.”



The need to evaluate and analyse a player will make Baskaran’s job all the more important.



“Even Sachin (Tendulkar) and MS (Dhoni) have talked of going back to the basics. Here too if someone fails in the senior team it will be my task to bring him back to shape. Not everything can go by the coaching book. Certain aspects of pursuing the game are in-born.”



Baskaran, who is on the panel of a few colleges in Chennai and Coimbatore as a counsellor, emphasised that communication is important. “Some players communicate superbly and that’s what I look to exploit. To me communication is the key and it should not be restrained because you struggle to express yourself.”



Baskaran believes, “You learn from travelling and playing. You learn different class, culture and language and begin to appreciate your partners. I would look to keep at least five players (from the development team) ready to step into the senior team anytime.



“I don’t believe in this term ‘rested’. It’s stupid. How can you say (off-spinner) R. Ashwin has been rested? He is playing in county cricket.



“Having a development team would keep everyone on the toes in the senior team. I would prepare a player to walk into any slot. A defender should be ready to play upfront if need be.”



As a development coach, Baskaran would like to make the players more flexible and innovative.



“We have abundant talent. Only we should not lose the players. The development team concept would ensure that. I don’t believe in just camp attendance. Match temperament is more important,” Baskaran concluded.



The Hindu