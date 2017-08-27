By Joshua Lee





Via HardwareZone.



The 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games is well underway in Kuala Lumpur.





On Aug. 23, the Singapore women’s hockey team played against Malaysia. Unfortunately, the Singapore team lost to their opponents 0-5.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wht0xQAxR7Q



However, that wasn’t what got players and spectators riled.



Caught on the telecast, which is available on YouTube, was a display of poor sportswomanship by a Malaysian player:



In it, the Malaysian player can be seen pivoting her hockey stick towards her back, ending with a sharp smack to her opponent’s face.



