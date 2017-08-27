Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side

M’sian whacks S’porean with hockey stick during SEA Games women’s match

Published on Sunday, 27 August 2017 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

By Joshua Lee


Via HardwareZone.

The 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games is well underway in Kuala Lumpur.



On Aug. 23, the Singapore women’s hockey team played against Malaysia. Unfortunately, the Singapore team lost to their opponents 0-5.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wht0xQAxR7Q

However, that wasn’t what got players and spectators riled.

Caught on the telecast, which is available on YouTube, was a display of poor sportswomanship by a Malaysian player:

In it, the Malaysian player can be seen pivoting her hockey stick towards her back, ending with a sharp smack to her opponent’s face.

Mothership

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.