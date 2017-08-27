

Malaysia's captain Muhammad Najib Abu Hassan (right) celebrating with team members after they beat Singapore 4-0 in a Men's Indoor Hockey match at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) Saturday.



MALAYSIA salvaged some pride when the men’s indoor hockey team won the gold by thumping Indonesia 5-1 in the final at the Malaysian Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC).





The Malaysians were expected to win both the men and women’s indoor hockey golds, but the women could only deliver a bronze.



The men sailed through the group phase unbeaten and the final was theirs for the taking.



Mohd Shafiq Yaacob, one of the three Armed Forces players in the team, opened the scoring in the fourth minute.



Mohd Irwan Nazli then made it 2-0 in the 19th minute off a penalty corner.



Skipper Mohd Najib Abu Hassan added the third in the 23rd minute off another penalty corner before Syed Mohd Shafiq Syed Cholan added the fourth with a field goal in the 25th minute.



Indonesia pulled a goal back in the 38th minute through Alvin Nourul before Mohd Amirol Aideed completed the rout with a 39th-minute goal.



The other two Armed Forces players in the team are Khairul Kama­rulzaman and Mohamed Hanip Che Halim.



Indoor hockey is making its debut in the Games.



Singapore won the men’s bronze after beating Thailand 3-1 in a penalty shootout. The teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time.



Kosuwan Satiapong scored the opening goal in the 30th minute off a penalty stroke but Singapore hit back a minute later through a Goh Kai Yang’s field goal.



Vietnam thrashed the Philippines 7-0 in the fifth-placing match.



The Star of Malaysia