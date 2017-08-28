Paulini Ratulailai



FIJI Hockey Federation conducted trials for the women's teams on Saturday to select the side to play in the Intercontinental Cup 2017's five-a- side in Sydney in October.





The senior men's team also its trials to prepare for their Fiji Invitational games in December.



It will be held in Fiji.



Head coach Hector Smith said the women's team would be coached by Allison Dutt and they selected a squad which then would be reduced to nine players.



"It's a five-a-side tournament and this will help them in their points because the top 12 will qualify for the Commonwealth Games next year," he said.



"Right now we're in 14th position, so they need to improve on their performance if they want to get a spot in the Commonwealth Games.



"For the men, their main focus is in December, so we've begun the process of training and testing people out on their ability to withstand pressure.



"We've been concentrating on club games commitments and their local league and we will get in 24 people and from that we will pick 18.



"The President Selection of New Zealand and Australia teams will be the two teams that we will be hosting. This is part of the development and exposure our younger players where we will include our under-21 players.



"We're getting secondary school students involved in this kind of international tournament to develop the sports further.



"Since the men's team had travelled to Bangladesh earlier in the year we've given a chance for the women's team to take this next trip," he said.



The Fiji Times