By Ijaz Chaudhry



The recently announced Pakistan's development hockey team for the Oman tour (September 9-15)includes three players, Asad Aziz, Rana Sohail Riaz and Amir Ali nurtured at the Dar Hockey Academy.





Dar Hockey Academy, formed in late 2006, has become a big reservoir of talent, supplying quality players to the national teams of Pakistan at all the levels.



The Pakistan under 18 team which won the Australian under 18 nationals a few month back included as many as five academy boys.

Pakistan's national team at the Hockey World League in London 2017, had two Dar HA players.



Right now, the Dar HA's colts side is on a training tour of Netherlands where it is playing the first teams of clubs of world's most competitive Dutch Hockey League.

This is Dar HA's fifth visit of Holland. The academy has also toured Germany (thrice), Belgium (twice), India and Malaysia (one each).



Academy is based in Lahore but talented players are picked from other places as well. These outstation players are provided with free boarding, lodging and schooling by the Dar Hockey academy.



